GROWNSY Showcases Innovative Baby Care Solutions at Kind + Jugend 2025

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a fast-growing global brand dedicated to making modern parenting easier and more convenient, successfully showcased its latest innovations at Kind + Jugend 2025. Exhibiting at booth G-035, the company attracted strong interest from parents, distributors, and media representatives worldwide.

At the exhibition, GROWNSY unveiled its flagship portfolio of award-winning smart parenting products, including the Baby Bottle Warmer & Sterilizer, Electric Nasal Aspirator, Baby Bottle Washer, and a range of other solutions designed to help families save time, protect health, and enjoy a smarter parenting experience.

The GROWNSY All-in-One Baby Bottle Washer drew particular attention with its ability to automatically clean, sterilize, and dry bottles and accessories at the touch of a button. The GROWNSY Electric Nasal Aspirator, often recognized as an Amazon Best Seller, impressed visitors with its three adjustable suction levels, fun calming lights, and soothing music, turning a daily health task into a stress-free routine. Other highlights included the Smart Baby Food Maker with steam and one-step processing for healthy homemade meals, and the ergonomic baby and toddler carrier, which offers hands-free comfort and convenience for outings. Together, these products have become trusted tools for young parents seeking practical and reliable solutions.

GROWNSY's innovations have earned recognition from leading parenting communities and top-tier media outlets such as Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, and PTPA (Parent Tested Parent Approved). Visitors praised the brand's commitment to functionality, safety, and modern design, acknowledging its ability to address the real challenges of parenting with reliable, family-centered solutions.

The company also engaged in productive discussions with retailers and distributors across Europe and beyond, strengthening partnerships and laying the foundation for further international expansion.

The company also held productive discussions with retailers and distributors across Europe and beyond, paving the way for continued global expansion.

"We were delighted to receive such strong attention and connect with both long-time partners and new friends at Kind + Jugend 2025," said a GROWNSY spokesperson. "Our mission is to deliver products that simplify daily parenting routines and enhance the well-being of families worldwide."

As GROWNSY continues to expand globally, the brand stays focused on creating innovative baby care products built with safety, functionality, and design in mind. Each solution is designed to make parenting easier, healthier, and more convenient for modern families.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763511/20250903_145828.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grownsy-showcases-innovative-baby-care-solutions-at-kind--jugend-2025-302545063.html