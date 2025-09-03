Harry Winston, Inc.: THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS A NEW FLAGSHIP SALON IN GINZA

GINZA, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary "King of Diamonds" and "Rare Jeweler of the World," proudly opens its new Ginza flagship salon.

Located at 1-7-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, the expansive 869-square meter space is now Harry Winston's largest salon in Japan. Spanning three floors, the new flagship introduces a fresh design direction, reimagining the iconic Winston style through a more contemporary, architectural lens.

"Japan holds a special place in the history of Harry Winston. Since opening our first salon in 1988, Japan has played an integral role in building the House's renowned global legacy," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, Inc. "Set in Ginza - the epicenter of luxury, where forward thinking design meets enduring tradition - the opening of our new Flagship represents an exciting new chapter - one that honors the House's longstanding relationship in Tokyo, while also offering a bold vision for the future. With this opening, we deepen our commitment to serving our clients, both new and existing, at the highest level."

Every detail within the interior speaks to the House's enduring legacy. Fine-cut white polished marble outlines the perimeter of each floor, complemented by custom carpets that add warmth and texture. Walls are finished in glossy white textured wallpaper and marble, lending a luminous effect throughout. A statement chandelier and curated decorative furnishings complete the ambiance.

Each floor of the salon unveils a distinct experience, guiding guests through a space that reflects the House's heritage and dedication to craftsmanship. The first floor is devoted to bridal, while the second-floor houses signature collections, timepieces, and the House's most exceptional high jewelry creations. This level also features the largest VIP salon in Japan, offering an intimate environment for private client experiences. Below ground, a dedicated merchandise repair concierge further enhances the House's aftercare services.

The exterior façade, clad in crème travertine marble, features window vitrines and three illuminated lightboxes showcasing the House's seasonal campaigns. At the entrance, guests are welcomed through Harry Winston's signature black and gold double gates, adorned with rosette motifs and flanked by two matching lampposts-iconic elements that pay tribute to the House's historic Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City. Since opening its first salon in the country in 1988, Harry Winston has expanded to eight locations in Japan.

