LiftForward, Inc.: LiftForward Technology Supporting Officeworks Upgrade+ in Australia

Program offers Australian customers a new way to shop Apple products and services across Officeworks' national store network and online

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftForward announced today that its embedded finance platform is supporting Officeworks Upgrade+, a program offering customers across Australia a new way to shop the latest Apple products and services.

Officeworks Upgrade+ was developed in partnership between Australia's leading retailer of technology, stationery, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources and leading sales finance and consumer lending business Latitude Financial Services. It enables eligible customers* to purchase Apple's products-including iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch-plus accessories and services with no upfront cost through participating Latitude credit cards*. Customers can also choose to upgrade, trade in or keep their device (subject to eligibility and/or device assessment) * at the end of their Officeworks Upgrade+ plan.

LiftForward's embedded platform integrates Officeworks' ecommerce and in-store systems with Latitude and trade-in partners, creating a unified customer experience that supports monthly payments, device lifecycle management, and service bundling. The program includes access to digital services like Apple One Family and optional protection with AppleCare.

"Officeworks Upgrade+ represents a modern retail experience-one where customers can get the Apple products they want, how they want them, with pricing transparency and a built-in path to upgrade," said Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward. "We're proud our platform is powering this offering across channels."

Officeworks Upgrade+ reflects broader industry momentum toward embedded finance and subscription-style product access. The in-store rollout follows a successful online launch.

*Officeworks Upgrade+ is available on participating Latitude credit cards. Latitude T&Cs, monthly credit card fee will apply. Other credit card fees and charges may apply. See Officeworks website for program.

