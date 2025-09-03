Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 15:12 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LiftForward, Inc.: LiftForward Technology Supporting Officeworks Upgrade+ in Australia

Program offers Australian customers a new way to shop Apple products and services across Officeworks' national store network and online

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftForward announced today that its embedded finance platform is supporting Officeworks Upgrade+, a program offering customers across Australia a new way to shop the latest Apple products and services.


Officeworks Upgrade+ was developed in partnership between Australia's leading retailer of technology, stationery, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources and leading sales finance and consumer lending business Latitude Financial Services. It enables eligible customers* to purchase Apple's products-including iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch-plus accessories and services with no upfront cost through participating Latitude credit cards*. Customers can also choose to upgrade, trade in or keep their device (subject to eligibility and/or device assessment) * at the end of their Officeworks Upgrade+ plan.

LiftForward's embedded platform integrates Officeworks' ecommerce and in-store systems with Latitude and trade-in partners, creating a unified customer experience that supports monthly payments, device lifecycle management, and service bundling. The program includes access to digital services like Apple One Family and optional protection with AppleCare.

"Officeworks Upgrade+ represents a modern retail experience-one where customers can get the Apple products they want, how they want them, with pricing transparency and a built-in path to upgrade," said Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward. "We're proud our platform is powering this offering across channels."

Officeworks Upgrade+ reflects broader industry momentum toward embedded finance and subscription-style product access. The in-store rollout follows a successful online launch.

*Officeworks Upgrade+ is available on participating Latitude credit cards. Latitude T&Cs, monthly credit card fee will apply. Other credit card fees and charges may apply. See Officeworks website for program.

About LiftForward
LiftForward is a leader in integrated payment and ecommerce solutions. Its comprehensive embedded finance platform connects OEMs, merchants, financial institutions, trade-in partners, and service providers. By offering flexible financing options, subscription management, and enhanced customer experiences, LiftForward empowers partners to deliver meaningful value through innovative financial programs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278840/5487777/LiftForward_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liftforward-technology-supporting-officeworks-upgrade-in-australia-302545033.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.