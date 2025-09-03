Anzeige
Magnum Opus Resorts Launches International Architectural Design Competition for Iconic Costa Rica Retreat

An exclusive call to visionary architects worldwide to create a transformative sanctuary immersed in nature

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Magnum Opus Resorts, a luxury hospitality company founded by seasoned industry executives, announces the launch of its International Architectural Design Competition. This invitation challenges visionary architects worldwide to design a one-of-a-kind 8-10 room boutique retreat on 8 pristine acres of Costa Rica's Pacific coast-a location celebrated for its lush rainforests, panoramic ocean views, rich natural resources, and dedication to responsible eco-tourism.

Rising 600 feet above the pristine beaches of Pacific Ocean on a private mountaintop, the retreat will be unlike any other hotel. Considered to offer the most breathtaking views 360-degree views in all of Costa Rica, this retreat will be designed for exclusive full-property stays and will serve as a sanctuary of elevation - physical, emotional, and architectural - for private groups seeking privacy, inspiration, and transformation. The project aspires to achieve recognition in international design journals and to set a new benchmark for timeless architectural innovation.

Extended Deadlines Due to High Interest

  • Registration Deadline: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:00 PM ET

  • Concept Submission Deadline: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:00 PM ET

  • Winner Announcement: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:00 Noon ET

Competition Highlights

  • Project Scope: Design an 8-10 room luxury retreat reserved for whole-property rental (not rented by individual rooms).

  • Guest Profile: Celebrities, executives, tastemakers, and discerning travelers seeking privacy and immersive natural experiences.

  • Vision & Backing: The project is fully financed and must blend seamlessly with nature, maintain construction affordability, and achieve global design acclaim.

  • Award: $2,000 USD honorarium, plus the opportunity for a full design commission under a professional services contract.

  • Design Requirements: Entries must include concept sketches / massing diagrams, narrative explaining design intent, mood board, and optional visuals as determined by each entrant. Details available here https://www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition

Judging Criteria

  • Architectural originality and vision

  • Integration with natural surroundings

  • Conceptual clarity and design language

  • Cost-aware, buildable solutions

  • Alignment with transformative guest experience

How to Participate
This global competition is open to architects, designers, and firms-individuals or teams. There are no restrictions on nationality, age or professional affiliation. No entry fee is required.

Register now and access the full competition brief at: www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition

About Magnum Opus Resorts
Magnum Opus Resorts, a Miami Beach based hospitality company, is redefining boutique luxury through retreats that prioritize transformative experiences in world-class environments. Founded by a leadership team with deep expertise in hospitality management and finance, the company's first retreat in Costa Rica was selected for its environmental beauty, spiritual energy, and unparalleled 360-degree views.

Media Contact:
Max Frank
Max@magnumopusresorts.com

SOURCE: Magnum Opus Resorts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/magnum-opus-resorts-launches-international-architectural-design-1068036

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
