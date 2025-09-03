Onvida Health and Ambience Healthcare Launch Frontier Ambient AI Capabilities Inside Epic

Ambience's seamless integration with Epic's EHR improves patient experience, reduces burden for clinicians, and strengthens compliance for health system

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and YUMA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Onvida Health and Ambience Healthcare today announced the launch of frontier ambient AI capabilities directly inside Epic's Hyperspace and Haiku applications. This enterprise-wide deployment gives Onvida clinicians seamless access to Ambience's chart summarization, ambient scribing, coding, and patient summary technology - all without ever leaving Epic.

Building on their successful partnership announced in May 2025, the integration enables Onvida clinicians to initiate visit recordings in Haiku using Ambience to generate comprehensive, coding-aware documentation across more than 200 specialties and subspecialties. This streamlined approach reduces documentation burden while maintaining the high-quality, compliant notes that Onvida's clinical teams require across inpatient, outpatient, and emergency department settings.

"This deployment represents the perfect marriage of Epic's trusted EHR and Ambience's powerful AI. Our clinicians can now capture encounters seamlessly within their existing workflow while gaining access to the most advanced ambient documentation technology available," said Marc Chasin, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Onvida Health.

Frontier AI Across All Settings of Care

Unlike single-feature tools, Ambience was built with a deep understanding of clinical workflows. Directly inside Epic, Onvida clinicians now have access to frontier AI capabilities before, during, and after patient encounters in English, Spanish, and other languages. Key features include:

Pre-visit

Patient Recap - a chart summarization tool that analyzes the patient's medical record and generates a comprehensive summary to help clinicians prepare for the visit

In-visit

Ambient Scribing - the most powerful AI scribe in healthcare, capable of generating comprehensive, coding-aware documentation across 200 specialties and subspecialties, and informed by data from Ambience's chart summarization tool, Patient Recap

Patient Instructions - customized after-visit summaries for patients, their families, and caregivers, written to the patient's level of medical knowledge

Post-visit

Coding Assistant - a comprehensive coding tool that surfaces precise ICD-10 codes to clinicians based on the patient encounter

HCC Compliance Validator - a compliance assistant that reviews documentation in real time to flag HCC-linked problems that lack MEAT support, helping clinicians correct issues before they impact compliance

"Health systems are not looking for another point solution. Each clinician needs an AI solution that has been purpose built for their workflow and specialty," said Nikhil Buduma, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Ambience Healthcare.

"With this latest iteration of Ambience inside of Epic, we've delivered frontier capabilities that support clinicians before, during, and after the patient encounters."

About Onvida Health

Onvida Health is a leading not-for-profit hospital system serving Yuma County and southwestern Arizona. The system includes two hospitals, 430 inpatient beds, 45 outpatient clinics and a free-standing Emergency Department. Onvida Health's team includes 495 providers across 52 specialties, with 4,000 employees and hundreds of volunteers who work together to deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Together we are committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care in a welcoming and inclusive environment. At Onvida Health, our mission is clear: to build a healthier tomorrow for the communities we proudly serve.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

Media Contacts

Jenn Lotz Williams

Onvida Health

(504) 376-3253

jwilliams4@onvidahealth.org

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

516-317-5835

SOURCE: Ambience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onvida-health-and-ambience-healthcare-launch-frontier-ambient-ai-capa-1067943