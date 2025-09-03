Matica Fintec S.p.A., a world-leading manufacturer and provider of technology solutions for Financial and Government Institutions, has announced the acquisition of Panini S.p.A., a global leader in check scanning and document digitization technologies previously owned by SETA Holding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903411079/en/

Matica Fintec S.p.A., has announced the acquisition of Panini S.p.A., a global leader in check scanning and document digitization technologies previously owned by SETA Holding.

The acquisition unites two trusted industry players with deep expertise in secure financial transactions, enhancing Matica Fintec's banking-infrastructure capabilities and positioning the company for accelerated growth in its core markets. Moreover, Matica's recent regional investments including the manufacturing plant in South Carolina and Minnesota software center will be a precious contribution to Panini Operations' footprint and products' development.

Panini is a first-class company with a strong legacy in bank technology and long-standing relationships with major financial institutions," commented Sandro Camilleri, CEO of Matica Fintec. "This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategy to scale in the fintech space, especially in the U.S. market. It strengthens our portfolio and extends our leadership across the Payment and Identity ecosystem."

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, Panini has a long history of innovation. From its headquarters in Turin, Italy, to North America subsidiary in Ohio, Panini is a trusted partner for financial institutions worldwide, renowned for its advanced imaging technologies and innovation in payment validation and check truncation.

Fabrizio Rescigno, Panini Board Chairman, commented: "Today the Panini company that is joining Matica Fintec is an example of Italian excellence: world market leader in check scanners, it exports more than 95% of its products to top international banking institutions and invests in R&D to bring new technologies such as BioCred. Company contribution to the surrounding communities in programs concerning education (with SDA Bocconi), medical research (with Mario Negri Institute) and several hospitals has created a responsible internationally recognized brand. This merger should bring an impressive development for the years to come."

Becoming part of the Matica Fintec group is an exciting next step for Panini," said Richard Kane, CEO of Panini. "We share a commitment to customer success and secure innovation. Matica Fintec's continuing investments in the U.S. market will provide an immediate impact to Panini's current resources, support capabilities and customized solution offerings that our direct customers, value added resellers and integrators require in the fast-evolving world of fintech."

This merger combines complementary capabilities, unlocking synergies that will accelerate innovation and growth, thus creating further value for customers and stakeholders of both companies.

Customers will keep collaborating with their established points of reference, now strengthened by additional expertise and resources from key global hubs, ensuring faster, culturally attuned support wherever they operate.

About Matica Fintec S.p.A.

Matica Fintec S.p.A. is a world-leading fintech company specializing in secure digital payments, identity issuance, and smart card personalization. Headquartered in Galliate (NO), Italy, and publicly listed on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the company develops and manufactures hardware and software platforms for both centralized and decentralized issuance, supporting governments, financial institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

As part of Matica Group, the company offers reliable and innovative solutions backed by global experience and presence.

www.maticafintec.com

About Panini S.p.A.

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini empower its customers to securely manage high-value information and prevent fraud with its innovative solutions. Panini offers check capture solutions that enable customers to fully realize the advantages and efficiencies available with the digital transformation of paper check, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of check capture systems. Leveraging its expertise, Panini developed BioCred, its own patented biometric method, to deliver a complete secure identity solution.

Panini continues to expand its portfolio to offer strong, reliable security and a smooth experience for users and customers.

www.panini.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903411079/en/

Contacts:

communications@maticagroup.com

+39 0321 182 86 01