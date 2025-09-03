CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025 in New York, NY.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

