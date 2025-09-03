Next-Gen Displays Combine Full-HD Performance with Flexible, Modular Architecture

Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, a manufacturer of military display systems, is exhibiting at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade exhibition September 9th-12th, in London. With full high-definition (HD) screens and video processing, IEE delivers state-of-the-art display performance by supporting modularity along with open communication and video standards. The modular architecture approach enables the seamless integration of new functions, such as additional sensors and systems being added to the aircraft or vehicle system, while also extending lifecycle support from supply and sustainment through future upgrades and technology refreshes.

"Continually advancing the technologies we use in our products, such as support for high-speed digital backbone, enables real-time data feeds from vehicle management systems, mission computers or navigation systems," said Steve Motter, VP of Business Development at IEE. "This approach facilitates rapid updates in video and sensor data flow, as well as system control and configuration, to support changes in today's rapidly evolving threats on the battlefield."

13.3-Inch Full HD MFD Video Display

Designed for both airborne and military ground vehicle applications, this 13.3-inch monitor delivers full-HD resolution in a wide-aspect format. As a line-replaceable unit (LRU), it offers a common solution for all operators, enabling them to view and interact with computer graphics and video through the optional touchscreen. Its slim bezel is engineered for side-by-side installation, creating a seamless panoramic display.

13.3-inch Product Features:

Enhanced, High-Bright 13.3" LCD Display

Contrast Ratio: 800:1 (typical)

Display Luminance (max): 1,000 cd/m2

Full-HD (1920x1080) LCD bonded with high-strength cover glass including EMI shield, heater and anti-reflective/glare treatments

LED backlight with high-bright day (sunlight readable) and night (NVIS compatible) modes

8 backlit soft key bezel layout

2x Composite NTSC/PAL; 1x 3G-SDI

Inputs/Outputs: UART Serial

Also featured at DSEI will be IEE's 10.1 WUXGA Mission Display.

What sets this 10.1-inch MFD apart is its high-performance, rugged, color WUXGA (1920x1200) AMLCD with exceptional brightness. Engineered for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, it offers an ultra-wide viewing angle and a selectable dual-mode LED backlight-delivering sunlight readability by day and NVIS compatibility for night operations.

10.1-inch Product Features

10.1-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) color TFT LCD Display

Brightness: 1,100 cd/m2 typical

Contrast Ratio: 800:1

Viewing Angle: 85º H ± 85º V

13 programmable bezel pushbuttons, with tactile feedback and NVIS filtered backlight

3-way rotary switch for OFF/NIGHT/DAY, one brightness encoder, two programmable dual-concentric encoders and one 8-way joystick

On-screen display (OSD) functions controlled using bezel keys

Video Interface: 2 x HD-SDI (with loop-through), 2 x DVI-D

Serial Communication Interface: RS-422

IEE is exhibiting in Stand N7-134 (Solid State plc) at DSEI, September 9th-12th. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or email: smotter@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 79 years, IEE has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE's factory in Sylmar, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE's in-house, direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are ITAR-free and distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com

