2024 FedEx Cares Report: Disaster Readiness, Relief, and Recovery

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / FedEx hurricane relief: responding to Helene and Milton

In fall 2024, Hurricanes Helene (Category 4) and Milton (Category 3) struck Florida's Gulf Coast within weeks of each other, causing widespread flooding and power outages affecting over three million people across the Southeast.

FedEx mobilized quickly, using our logistics network and relationships with humanitarian organizations to deliver critical aid to impacted communities.

We supported the following organizations as part of these efforts: Rise Against Hunger, ShelterBox USA, Direct Relief, Water Mission, Heart to Heart International, ASPCA, Team Rubicon, World Central Kitchen, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and International Medical Corps.

Immediate relief efforts

Water and power: We expedited 375 generators to Western North Carolina and transported water treatment systems capable of treating 10,000 gallons daily-enough for 5,000 people.

Food and nutrition: FedEx donated canteen trucks serving thousands of meals to survivors across five states.

Medical assistance: We delivered 68,300 hygiene kits, and over $11 million in medications and supplies, including shipments to 100 healthcare facilities. We also funded and delivered 279 emergency medical backpacks each supporting up to 500 people.

Beyond the immediate crisis

Shelter solutions: We shipped 96 tents for displaced residents in North Carolina.

Animal welfare: We transported kennels and supplies for pets affected by the disasters.

Communications support: Teams delivered equipment to field volunteers, enabling coordination in areas with damaged infrastructure.

Because of FedEx support, we could act quickly when it mattered most, ensuring that essential supplies reached those who needed them without delay. Your partnership continues to be a vital part of our disaster response efforts, and we truly appreciate all that you do to help communities in crisis.



Jennifer Tossie

GIK Manager, Rise Against Hunger

Red Cross communications preparations for Hurricane Milton

Before Hurricane Milton struck Florida, Red Cross Technology teams deployed satellite receivers and equipment to shelters in the storm's projected path with the help of FedEx. This proactive measure established communication channels that remained functional during widespread power outages and connectivity failures, allowing disaster response teams to coordinate effectively, and shelter residents to stay connected throughout the emergency.

FedEx hero delivers for Jamaica

When Hurricane Beryl devastated Jamaica, FedEx responded to deliver urgent humanitarian aid. Our response was led by Jorge Palacios, a Miami-based FedEx project engineer with personal hurricane response experience.

Jorge coordinated delivery of over 2,000 wound care kits and hygiene supplies to Jamaica on behalf of International Medical Corps. His FedEx operations and regional expertise ensured the critical supplies reached those in need despite complex logistical challenges.

"It's my pleasure and honor to assist those in need during this crisis. I have been on the other side (living in Puerto Rico) and understand the needs and the urgency," Jorge said.

Jorge's commitment exemplifies the spirit of Delivering for Good: providing essential aid when it's needed most. As natural disasters continue to threaten our neighbors and communities, FedEx stands ready with dedicated employees like Jorge.

A global model for infrastructure resilience

Our 15-year support of the Community and Port Resiliency Program (C-PReP) has been pivotal in transforming this Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) program into an internationally recognized crisis response training initiative. The program plays a critical role in ensuring airports remain operational during disasters through readiness training, enabling delivery of lifesaving medicines, supplies, and equipment, ultimately saving thousands of lives.

In a significant advancement, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has now formally integrated C-PReP into its global framework through CIFAL Miami Center, a partnership with OAA and Florida International University (FIU). This milestone extends the program's reach and impact worldwide by leveraging the UN's extensive network. Together, these organizations will keep vital infrastructure functioning when communities need it most.

Direct Relief and FedEx: 15 years of saving lives

FedEx volunteer assists with ribbon cutting event marking the donation of a mobile canteen by FedEx

For 15 years, FedEx has powered Direct Relief's emergency medical backpack program, equipping healthcare workers responding to disasters and serving vulnerable populations. To date, 15,000 backpacks with essential medical supplies have reached 63 countries and all U.S. states.

"Direct Relief is deeply grateful to FedEx for its support of emergency response efforts around the world, including equipping first responders with lifesaving equipment and supplies," said Dr. Byron Scott, interim CEO of Direct Relief.

These packs have been a lifeline during the Maui wildfire, Turkey-Syria earthquake, Hurricane Beryl, and countless other crises. Beyond emergencies, they enable "backpack-based medicine" for organizations like Santa Barbara Street Medicine, which provided care to nearly 9,000 unhoused individuals last year.

We've formed a powerful collaboration [with Direct Relief] that delivers critical aid exactly where and when it's needed most.



April Britt

Director, FedEx Global Citizenship

25th mobile canteen donated to The Salvation Army

FedEx donated its 25th mobile canteen to The Salvation Army in St. Marys, Georgia, just ahead of Hurricane Debby, which caused massive destruction across the region.

The Salvation Army uses mobile canteens to bring relief to people in crisis. Responding to hurricanes and floods, fires and blizzards, the mobile kitchens are a constant presence, offering hot meals, clean water, and a sense of comfort.

FedEx donated its first mobile canteen in 2006, and these vehicles have been hard at work ever since. They have provided disaster relief in 18 U.S. cities and seven countries, including the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in Baltimore, hurricanes in Florida, serving people in need, and unhoused people in communities across the U.S.

The Salvation Army is truly a shining light in our community and around the world. FedEx is incredibly honored to stand alongside them. Chad Behymer

District Sales Manager, FedEx

Learn more about disaster readiness, relief, and recovery in FedEx's 2024 FedEx Cares report

Relief supplies are loaded into a FedEx truck from the Direct Relief Global Distribution Center, sponsored by FedEx

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2024-fedex-cares-report-disaster-readiness-relief-and-recovery-1068209