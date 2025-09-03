Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Longevity Summit 2025 to Welcome Global Leaders Shaping the Future of Longevity Clinics

Exclusive, application-only event unites world-renowned longevity experts and clinic owners to translate cutting-edge science into practice and patient impact

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / The Vibrant Longevity Summit will welcome longevity clinic owners, pioneering physicians, and world-renowned experts for three days of science, strategy, and community. This second annual, by-application-only event is offered at no cost to approved attendees and will take place at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas.

A faculty of internationally recognized leaders-including Dr. Peter Attia, Dr. Andrew Huberman, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, Dr. Rhonda Patrick, Dr. Kara Fitzgerald, JJ Virgin, Dr. Jeffrey Gladden, and Dr. Sara Szal-will headline the program. Their expertise spans neuroscience, integrative medicine, cardiology, nutrition, and clinical practice, offering attendees unprecedented access to the minds shaping the future of healthspan.

"This Summit is about more than education-it's about alignment," said Vibrant Wellness COO Vasanth Jayaraman. "Clinic owners and physicians are navigating a rapidly changing field. By bringing them together with the world's leading practitioners, we're creating a rare space where evidence, innovation, and practice come together."

The Summit is designed around six focused Learning Tracks-Hormones, Neurology, Gut, Toxins, Longevity, and Cardio-providing an in-depth look at the latest science, while equipping attendees with practical protocols to immediately apply within their clinics.

"Longevity is no longer a fringe pursuit-it is becoming a defining force in healthcare," said Natalie Knopp, Vibrant Wellness Senior Events Manager. "The Vibrant Longevity Summit is designed to meet this moment by equipping clinic owners and practitioners with the science, strategies, and relationships they need to lead. It's not just about adding years to life-it's about ensuring those years are lived with strength, vitality, and purpose."

The Summit experience extends beyond the lecture hall. Attendees will connect through intimate evening socials under the Texas stars, themed dinners, and authentic community-building events. Each morning offers recovery and resilience practices-cold plunges, saunas, fresh-pressed juices, and expert-led movement sessions-underscoring the principle that longevity is not only studied, but lived.

On Saturday, September 27, participants can also join the Vibrant Longevity Summit Charity Golf Tournament at the Crenshaw Coore course. This purpose-driven event benefits Keep Austin Fed, a nonprofit tackling hunger and food waste, with a fundraising goal of more than $10,000.

Vibrant Wellness is advancing the frontiers of precision lab testing to enable personalized, data-driven care. By delivering next-generation testing with practical utility for providers and patients, Vibrant supports a future where longer life is matched by better health outcomes. The Vibrant Longevity Summit reflects this mission-bringing together leaders who are committed to translating science into improved patient care and impact.

