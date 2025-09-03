3M Young Scientist Challenge Finalists Reflect on Summer Mentorships and Look Forward to October Competition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Originally published on 3M News Center

The 10 finalists for the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge have spent the summer working with 3M scientist mentors to refine their projects ahead of the final contest at the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, Oct. 13-14.

An exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist is one of the perks of being named a finalist in the Young Scientist Challenge finalist. It's the nation's premier middle school science competition from 3M and Discovery Education, giving students in grades 5-8 a chance to compete for a $25,000 grand prize and the title of "America's Top Young Scientist."

For many of this year's finalists, who range in age from 11 to 14, these exclusive mentorships have been a transformative experience, helping them bring their scientific solutions to life. Their remarkable journeys are documented in a series of vlog posts published throughout the summer.

Shrey Arora, who created FreshMate, a smart refrigerator device that tracks food expiration dates to reduce food waste, expressed thanks in his vlog for the help from his mentor, Lalitha Ganapatibhotla, an advanced product development specialist at 3M. "Being given the opportunity to work with a real scientist has helped me in so many ways," Shrey said. "My mentor has helped me through refining my idea, exploring how to build a working prototype, and giving me the resources I need, and even thinking about how my idea and my project can impact the world."

Divyam Desai, mentored by Dr. Caitlin Race, a research specialist at 3M, built a smart irrigation system that monitors soil moisture around buildings and waters each zone only as needed to conserve water and prevent foundation damage. "My 3M mentorship has been absolutely instrumental in the progress of my report," Divyam said. "She has been tirelessly guiding me through all of the major steps I've taken to improve my system, offering valuable feedback and support every step of the way."

Kiyara Gunawardena, working with Ann Gilman, an advanced research specialist at 3M, developed CORAL, a low-cost underwater robot that helps scientists monitor ocean health without needing divers. "My mentorship sessions are very interactive," Kiyara said. "Every week we meet. We set goals and we also talk about different products we can use so that CORAL can be optimized."

Isha Marla, whose mentor is Rodrigo Marmol, a global portfolio manager at 3M, created AlginaFAB, a sustainable fabric made from seaweed and other natural ingredients that mimics the strength and flexibility of traditional textiles while breaking down easily in the environment. "Working with my mentor has really helped me move forward," Isha said. "I already had a clear idea of where I wanted to take my project, but having someone with real world experience meant that my ideas were not out of reach."

Reanna Bhuyan Patel, mentored by Stephanie Owen, an expanded beam optics laboratory manager at 3M, developed a device that captures electricity from surrounding heat, offering a clean, low-cost energy source for communities with limited access to reliable power. "Through just this beginning, she has taught me how to use the knowledge around me through science to put forth amazing ideas and act on them," Reanna said.

Sheyna Patel, working with Deborah Isabelle, a product engineering specialist at 3M, created a non-toxic hydrogel to capture and break down microplastics in water. "Her guidance has helped me overcome obstacles and believe more in my ability to bring my project to life," Sheyna said.

Anirudh Rao, guided by Dr. Aditya Banerji, a 3M research specialist, developed a moisture-powered nano-generator for clean electricity. "Dr. Banerji didn't just help me with the science part of my work," Anirudh said. "He asked questions that I had not considered before."

Aniket Sarkar, working with Timothy Hebrink, a senior staff scientist at 3M, designed a low-cost moisture capturing system that pulls water from dry air to help farmers grow crops in arid regions. "My mentor encouraged me to expand a bit more on an old idea I had," Aniket said.

Amaira Srivastava, with the mentorship of Dr. Rohit Gupta, a product development specialist at 3M, created biodegradable cups infused with fruit peels to fight plastic waste. "The coolest part was being able to share and develop my project with my mentor," Amaira said. "His mentorship is really making this experience unforgettable."

Kevin Tang, guided by Dr. Mark Gilbertson, a senior robotics and automation engineer, developed a real-time fall detection system that uses video analysis and smart alerts to protect older adults in their homes. "Having someone guide me has made a huge difference in my project," Kevin said.

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge, now in its 18th year, continues to inspire young minds to apply STEM to real-world problems.

Former America's Top Young Scientists have given TED Talks, filed patents, founded nonprofits, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibited at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year; featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider; and appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

In addition to the 10 finalists, 3M and Discovery Education also recently announced the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge 32 state merit winners and four honorable mention recipients.

In May, 3M and Discovery Education unveiled the recipients of the 2025 Alumni Grants Program, which supports past participants of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. This program provides funding for alumni to continue their original projects, develop new innovations aimed at improving the world, or promote science within their communities.

