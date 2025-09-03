Clinical performance and strong physician demand drive swift uptake and global approval of next-generation access technology

Rapid Medical, a leading developer of active endovascular devices, announces that its DRIVEWIRE 24 steerable guidewire has been used in more than 1,000 neurovascular procedures in North America during a limited commercial launch beginning earlier this year. The company also announced receipt of CE Mark under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), as presented at the 2025 ESMINT Annual Meeting.

"In my experience, the wire provides a unique combination of precision and support that simply hasn't been possible with conventional technologies," stated Dr. Erez Nossek, a neurosurgeon at NYU Langone in New York, NY. "It has become a reliable tool that allows us to approach any anatomy with greater efficiency and less time."

As the first steerable 0.024" guidewire, DRIVEWIRE has quickly become a go-to technology in ischemic stroke, aneurysms, and other complex neurovascular conditions. With its mechanically adjustable tip, physicians can shape and steer the wire in real time-enabling faster, more reliable access to distal vessels, minimizing wire exchanges, and providing robust catheter support. In a multicenter North American analysis of 176 cases, the device successfully reached the target site in 94% of procedures with no device-related complications.

European clinicians are now preparing for adoption. After receiving training on the product, Dr. Hozan Radhi, an interventionalist at Örebro University Hospital in Örebro, Sweden, commented, "It's clear this technology can expedite our cases exponentially. The ability to control the tip in real time opens new options for access, precision, and support. I'm eager to integrate it into my daily practice and believe it will significantly change how we approach everyday cases."

Rapid Medical expands what's possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical's products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes.

