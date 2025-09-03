Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - We refer to the Company's ASX announcement released on 1 July 2025, which pertains to the legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria between Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the Company) and Jura Trust Limited (Jura) (the Proceedings).

The Company advises that it has resolved the Proceedings on mutually agreeable, confidential terms with Jura.

The Company confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

