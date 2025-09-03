Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 16:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI): MBZUAI opens admissions for Fall 2026 intake, inviting top students worldwide to shape the future through its undergraduate and graduate programs

ABU DHABI, UAE , Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first AI-dedicated university, has opened admissions for the Fall 2026 intake, welcoming exceptional students from around the world to apply for its undergraduate and graduate programs.

MBZUAI opens admissions for Fall 2026 intake, inviting top students worldwide to shape the future through its undergraduate and graduate programs

In just five years, MBZUAI has become a global top 10 institution in AI, home to leading faculty and researchers driving breakthroughs across the field. With its first undergraduate intake in Fall 2025, the university now offers both undergraduate and graduate pathways to prepare the next generation of AI innovators.

Prospective students can now apply to the following programs:

Undergraduate

  • Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (Engineering or Business stream)

Graduate

  • Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI)
  • Master of Science in Computer Science
  • Master of Science in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
  • Master of Science in Computer Vision
  • Master of Science in Machine Learning
  • Master of Science in Natural Language Processing
  • Master of Science in Robotics
  • Master of Science in Statistics and Data Science
  • PhD in Computer Science
  • PhD in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
  • PhD in Computer Vision
  • PhD in Human-Computer Interaction (pending regulatory approval)
  • PhD in Machine Learning
  • PhD in Natural Language Processing
  • PhD in Robotics
  • PhD in Statistics and Data Science

Key dates for applications

Undergraduate (Fall 2026)

  • Early decision applications open: 1 September 2025
  • Early decision application deadline: 15 November 2025
  • Regular decision application deadline: 30 April 2026
  • Early decision offers announced: 31 December 2025
  • Regular decision offers announced: 15 June 2026

All early decision and regular decision applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so early submission is encouraged.

Graduate (Fall 2026)

  • Applications open: 1 September 2025
  • Priority deadline: 15 November 2025*
  • Final deadline: 15 December 2025

How to apply: Prospective students can submit applications through the university's online portal:

  • Undergraduate: https://mbzuai.ac.ae/study/ug-admission-process/
  • Graduate: https://mbzuai.ac.ae/study/graduate-admission-process/

For inquiries and further information, please contact: admission@mbzuai.ac.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763705/MBZUAI_opens_admissions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mbzuai-opens-admissions-for-fall-2026-intake-inviting-top-students-worldwide-to-shape-the-future-through-its-undergraduate-and-graduate-programs-302545269.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.