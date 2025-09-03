Ondo Finance: Ondo Brings Over 100 Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain, Starting on Ethereum

Ondo Global Markets offers 24/7 onchain exposure to U.S. stocks and ETFs

Over 100 U.S. securities are now available, with hundreds more coming

Available to qualifying global (non-U.S.) investors, making Ondo one of the largest gateways to U.S. markets for global investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation, the leaders in tokenized real-world assets, today announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, enabling non-U.S. investors to seamlessly access over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on Ethereum, with plans to scale to hundreds more by year-end. Available now for eligible Asia-Pacific, African, and Latin American investors, Ondo Global Markets is one of the largest gateways for global exposure to U.S. markets.

Now live on Ethereum and soon expanding to BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain, Ondo Global Markets marks a new era in democratized financial access. Non-U.S. retail and institutional users around the world can instantly mint and redeem tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, 24 hours a day, five days a week, with access to traditional exchange liquidity (subject to jurisdictional and other restrictions). The assets provide exposure to the total economic return of U.S. stocks and ETFs and are fully backed and secured by those assets held at one or more U.S.-registered broker-dealers and cash in transit. Building on the success of stablecoins, Global Markets is designed for accessibility, giving investors the ability to transfer tokenized equities across onchain applications.

Ondo tokenized stocks are supported by leading crypto wallets, exchanges, protocols, and infrastructure providers, including Bitget Wallet, Trust Wallet, OKX Wallet, Gate, Chainlink, Blockchain.com, MEXC, LBank, 1inch, CoW Protocol, Alpaca, LayerZero, Morpho, Gauntlet, BitGo, Fireblocks, Ledger Live, Zodia, CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, RWA.xyz, and more.

"Ondo Global Markets is a breakthrough in financial access," said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. "Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it onchain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same thing for U.S. securities."

Breaking Barriers to U.S. Markets

Global investors have historically faced barriers to accessing the $64 trillion U.S. securities markets due to high fees, limited access, transfer frictions, platform fragmentation, and geographic exclusions, locking millions out of capital markets. Ondo breaks through these limitations:

100+ Assets Live - Leading tokenized stocks and ETFs are now available

- Leading tokenized stocks and ETFs are now available Transferable 24/7 - Tokenized stocks and ETFs are transferable peer-to-peer 24/7/365

- Tokenized stocks and ETFs are transferable peer-to-peer 24/7/365 Deep Liquidity - Global Markets provides access to traditional exchange liquidity for onchain investors

- Global Markets provides access to traditional exchange liquidity for onchain investors Used in DeFi Securely - Ondo tokenized stocks integrate into DeFi with stablecoin-like ease and automation, with Chainlink serving as the official oracle platform for trusted asset price data.

- Ondo tokenized stocks integrate into DeFi with stablecoin-like ease and automation, with Chainlink serving as the official oracle platform for trusted asset price data. Secure Backing - Ondo tokenized stocks are fully backed and secured by U.S. stocks and ETFs held at one or more U.S.-registered broker-dealers and cash in transit

- Ondo tokenized stocks are fully backed and secured by U.S. stocks and ETFs held at one or more U.S.-registered broker-dealers and cash in transit Live on Ethereum - First platform to bring tokenized U.S. equities to Ethereum at scale, with Solana and BNB Chain support coming soon with interoperability powered by LayerZero

For more information about Ondo Global Markets, please visit ondo.finance/global-markets .

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance .

About Ondo Foundation

Ondo Foundation is a Cayman Islands Foundation Company whose mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services. For more information, visit https://ondo.foundation.

NOTE: Ondo Global Markets tokens (including Ondo tokenized stocks and Ondo tokenized ETFs) (the "Tokens") are offered and sold in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom solely to qualified investors, and in Switzerland solely to professional clients. The Tokens have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Act") or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof is available. Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply. See https://docs.ondo.finance/ondo-global-markets/eligibility for details. The issuer of Tokens is not registered as an Alternative Investment Fund or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities in the European Economic Area, or as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or under the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction.

The Tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to the value of their underlying publicly traded assets, including the value of dividends invested into the underlyings (less applicable tax withholdings). However, the Tokens are not themselves stocks or ETFs, and they do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive their respective underlying assets.

Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes investing advice. Acquiring Tokens involves risks. A holder of Tokens may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither the Token issuer, nor its members, nor any of their respective affiliates (the "Token Parties") endorses, none of the Token Parties makes any representation or warranty whatsoever (express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement) regarding, and NONE OF THE TOKEN PARTIES SHALL HAVE ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER WITH RESPECT TO ANYONE'S USE OF, any third-party products, services or technologies referenced herein. Additional terms apply. See https://docs.ondo.finance/legal/terms-of-service, https://docs.ondo.finance/ondo-global-markets, https://ondo.finance/global-markets and https://app.ondo.finance for details.

This communication may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for Ondo Finance's, Ondo Foundation's or Ondo Global Markets' growth and development. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting Ondo Finance's, Ondo Foundation's or Ondo Global Markets' operations, markets, products, services, and prices. Neither Ondo Finance, Ondo Foundation, Ondo Global Markets nor any of their respective affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

