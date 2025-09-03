21CS Launches STRATUSn

A Mainframe-First Approach to Cloud Integration

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / 21CS announces the release of STRATUSn, a transformative solution that redefines how enterprises connect mainframe data to the cloud. STRATUSn enables enterprises to securely, efficiently, and seamlessly bridge z/OS data with modern cloud storage while keeping the mainframe in control of the data.

As hybrid cloud adoption accelerates, STRATUSn gives enterprises the best of both worlds: the unmatched reliability of mainframes and the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of the cloud. It's not just about moving data. It's about making the cloud a natural extension of the mainframe.

"Many corporations are embracing cloud or on-premise object storage as enterprise-wide policy" said Eduardo Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "With STRATUSn, we ensure the mainframe is part of your hybrid cloud strategy, empowering teams to break down infrastructure silos and unlock data-driven innovation at scale."

STRATUSn simplifies data sharing across Parallel Sysplexes through a scalable and secure connection, helping large z/OS installations manage complex environments. It's the key to unlocking a smarter, future-ready cloud storage strategy for the mainframe without compromising control or compliance.

Key capabilities include:

Migrate cold tape data to cloud object storage, significantly reducing tape footprint

Send mainframe data to any S3-capable cloud provider without requiring additional server infrastructure

Translate z/OS data to other code pages, enabling hybrid applications to leverage z/OS data

Enable two-way data movement between mainframe and cloud for a truly optimized hybrid environment

Unlock the value of historic mainframe data by moving it to the cloud for AI model training

STRATUSn empowers mainframe users to embrace hybrid cloud models with confidence, achieving operational efficiency, cost savings, and data mobility while maintaining control and compliance.

