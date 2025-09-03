Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Disaster Tech: Crisis Management Expert, Carlton Landry, Joins PRATUS Team

Former bp Leader Joins Disaster Tech to Revolutionize Crisis Response in the Energy Sector

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Disaster Tech is thrilled to announce Carlton Landry, former bp Crisis & Continuity Management Senior Manager, has joined the PRATUS team as Director of Business Development and Strategy for the energy sector. Recognizing PRATUS as a game-changing platform, Carlton joined the team to help save lives, reduce costs, and accelerate response during emergencies. With 30+ years of experience across emergency response, safety leadership, and crisis management in the military, government, and private sector, he brings the insight and leadership needed to help PRATUS reshape how the energy industry prepares for and responds to crises.

When asked what inspired him to join the PRATUS team, Carlton shared: "PRATUS is going to fundamentally transform how we manage response operations, and I want to be part of that change. Right now, organizations rely on too many disconnected tools: text chains, Teams chats, written and electronic 214 logs. These fragmented systems slow down response time. Integrating PRATUS into Teams means your documents, chats, and logs all live in one place. It provides One Pane of Glass to see the full picture."

"Carlton's leadership in safety and crisis response is second to none," said Roger Coleman, President and co-founder of Disaster Tech. "His operational knowledge and strategic insight will be instrumental in propelling the adoption of PRATUS in the energy sector."

"We're thrilled to welcome Carlton to the team," added Sean Griffin, CEO and co-founder of Disaster Tech. "His experience aligns perfectly with our vision for PRATUS in the energy sector. Carlton understands the stakes, the systems, and the people. He knows how to drive innovation where it matters most."

Carlton Landry Brings 30+ Years of Expertise to PRATUS

Carlton began his career as a firefighter and served in the Navy, later supporting Department of Defense crash rescue operations. He then led fire and emergency response at ExxonMobil Nigeria, and spent nearly two decades at bp, where he served most recently as the Crisis & Continuity Management Senior Manager for the Gulf of America & Canada Region. His work designing Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) programs and leading crisis response across the Gulf of America and Canada has established him as a trusted voice in the energy sector.

In this new chapter in emergency management, Carlton joins Disaster Tech because he believes PRATUS is the future of crisis response.

Where Energy Meets Innovation: PRATUS

As Disaster Tech, a Microsoft Premier Partner, accelerates its energy sector strategy, PRATUS leads the charge with cutting-edge decision-support capabilities for high-stakes environments.

Integrated with Microsoft 365, including Teams and Copilot, PRATUS facilitates real-time coordination, AI-powered situational awareness, and predictive analytics to help mitigate supply chain disruptions and operational risks. Natively embedded within Microsoft 365, PRATUS empowers teams to respond within the tools they use every day. PRATUS works where your team already does, inside Microsoft 365, helping teams quickly move from alert to action.

With PRATUS, energy companies can grow smarter, respond faster, and streamline complex operations.

Contact Information

Stefanie Babb
Marketing Manager
sbabb@disastertech.com

Sean Griffin
CEO and Co-Founder
sean@disastertech.com

Roger Coleman
President and Co-Founder
roger@disastertech.com

Sean Conroy
Director of Business Development and Strategy - Public Sector
sean.conroy@disastertech.com

Carlton Landry
Director of Business Development and Strategy (Energy)
carlton.landry@disastertech.com

SOURCE: Disaster Tech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/crisis-management-expert-carlton-landry-joins-pratus-team-1067884

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
