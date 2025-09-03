Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LegalMatch.com: Sponsored Content Crackdown: LegalMatch Explains Disclosure Requirements for Influencers and Brands

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / On social media, where an Instagram post can command thousands of dollars, the line between genuine endorsement and paid advertisement is increasingly blurred. With more influencers partnering with brands than ever before, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) will be keeping a close eye on compliance.

The path to influencer success is built not just on visually appealing content and trending hashtags, but by staying informed about the legalities of paid influencing and ensuring compliance with strict disclosure policies.

Influencer legal needs may include:

  • Extensive and complex FTC endorsement guides that go over disclosure requirements

  • Contract review and negotiation of terms for sponsorships

  • Risk management to avoid FTC repercussions

Brand legal needs may include:

  • Developing clear and consistent disclosure policies within the brand

  • Educating partnering influencers on brand disclosure requirements

  • Managing the risk and liability of influencer partnerships

Both influencers and brands may need legal representation for response to FTC inquiries and possible court appearances.

"Brands partnering with influencers, and vice versa, is a very lucrative business move, but strict FTC requirements can be easily overlooked and cause an expensive legal mistake," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

For social media influencers or brands partnering with social media influencers needing legal assistance or direction, they can utilize online resources available. LegalMatch.com, the nation's first-ever attorney-client matching platform, can match influencers or brands for free with an experienced business lawyer who is familiar with advertising law and brand deals.

LegalMatch's Online Law Library can also shed light on a large variety of legal topics and inform individuals on what to do in countless legal scenarios, helping them make decisions confidently.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact Information

Ken LaMance
LegalMatch's General Counsel
press@legalmatch.com
415-946-0856

.

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sponsored-content-crackdown-legalmatch-explains-disclosure-requi-1068049

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.