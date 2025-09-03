Anzeige
AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstar Global Brands Partners with MAS + DRINK AT Milton Soccer for USA Cup Qualifier in Late August

Empowering Young Athletes with "Be Your Best" Technology to Enhance Player Development

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Allstar Global Brands is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Milton Soccer to sponsor and support their involvement in the USA Cup Qualifier scheduled for late August. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in fostering youth soccer development, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and inspiring the next generation of athletes to excel on and off the field.

As part of this partnership, Milton Soccer will integrate Allstar Global Brands' innovative "Be Your Best" technology into their training and player development programs. This state-of-the-art platform empowers young players to analyze and enhance their performance through real-time feedback, personalized metrics, and actionable insights. The technology is designed to help young athletes unlock their potential, build confidence, and achieve their goals.

"A Game-Changing Start for Youth Soccer Development"

The USA Cup Qualifier serves as the perfect stage for Milton Soccer to showcase the benefits of "Be Your Best" technology. By blending traditional coaching methods with advanced technological tools, this initiative will provide young players with a unique opportunity to elevate their skills and prepare for the challenges of high-level competition.

"Allstar Global Brands is thrilled to partner with Milton Soccer for this prestigious event," said Pete Wanner, CEO. "Our mission is to inspire excellence in young athletes, and this partnership allows us to support the next generation of soccer players as they strive to reach their full potential. The USA Cup Qualifier is just the beginning of a journey that will set the foundation for lasting growth and development."

Building on Player Development

The partnership with Milton Soccer is more than just about competition-it's about creating a culture of growth, teamwork, and resilience. By introducing "Be Your Best" technology to young athletes, Allstar Global Brands aims to foster a holistic approach to player development that goes beyond the game, equipping them with skills for success both on and off the field.

"We are excited to partner with Allstar Global Brands to bring this transformative technology to our players," said Pete Wanner, CEO. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to develop young athletes by giving them the tools they need to excel in soccer and in life. We're looking forward to seeing our players take the field with confidence during the USA Cup Qualifier and beyond."

About Allstar Global Brands

Allstar Global Brands is a leader in innovative sports technology and performance solutions. Our mission is to empower athletes of all levels with cutting-edge tools to achieve their best. Through partnerships with organizations like Milton Soccer, we are committed to driving positive change in youth sports and making performance-enhancing technology accessible to all.

About Milton Soccer

Milton Soccer is dedicated to the growth and development of youth soccer players, fostering a love for the game, teamwork, and personal growth. With a focus on player development and community engagement, Milton Soccer strives to provide young athletes with opportunities to compete, grow, and succeed at all levels.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)
Tel: +1 416.918.6987
email: petewanner@gmail.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-global-brands-partners-with-mas-drink-at-milton-soccer-for-us-1068203

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
