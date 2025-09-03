Anzeige
03.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Founding Fathers Products Presents American Legion With Another $75,000 Donation

Minnesota Company Continues to Donate Portion of Profits from the Sales of Coffee & Pet Treats

WAYZATA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / A Minnesota company continues their mission of supporting American military families. Founding Fathers Products recently presented American Legion with another significant donation of $75,000. The presentation took place at American Legion's National Convention with Founding Fathers Products founder, Phil Knutsen and National Commander James LaCoursiere Jr.

Founding Fathers Products Donates to The American Legion

Founding Fathers Products Donates to The American Legion
Founding Fathers Brewery Founder and CEO Phil Knutsen speaks on Day 2 of the 106th American Legion National Convention. Photo by Jennifer Blohm/The American Legion.

The donation represents the company's ongoing commitment of giving back to organizations such as American Legion. Founding Fathers Products also supports Folds of Honor with ongoing donations. These donations are available by the company's pledge to donate 50% of profits to organizations that provide services to military families.

"it's our honor to continue supporting American Legion with donations made possible with our company's success," said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "Our valuable partnerships with retail entities and the support of loyal customers across the country have allowed us to give back."

Founding Fathers Coffee and Pet Treats are currently available at Amazon.com and select retail locations across the U.S. For more information on Founding Fathers Products, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products will donate 50 percent of profits from the sale of its goods to support military troops and their families. For more information, visit www.foundingfatherscoffees.com.

Contact Information

Bruce Evans
BEDD Head Media
bruce@beddheadmedia.com
612-209-4593

.

SOURCE: Founding Fathers Products



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/founding-fathers-products-presents-american-legion-with-another-75-000-d-1068213

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
