PGA of America Unveils "Ryder Cup Live": A New York City Celebration of the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rockefeller Center transforms into four-day golf experience; Official Watch Parties to be hosted across Manhattan

FARMINGDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / The PGA of America today unveiled Ryder Cup Live , an immersive fan experience designed to extend the excitement of the 2025 Ryder Cup beyond the grounds of Bethpage Black.

Ryder Cup Live features a series of innovative attractions allowing spectators to celebrate golf's greatest team event like never before. They include a first-of-its-kind event at Rockefeller Center, Official Watch Parties and curated Watch Party Kits created to bring the thrill of the Ryder Cup to any venue.

"Ryder Cup Live provides unprecedented opportunities for spectators to take part in the spirit of the Ryder Cup," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. "Whether it's visiting the high-energy experience at Rockefeller Center, attending an official Ryder Cup-themed watch party or elevating your own space into a Ryder Cup celebration with the help of an official watch party kit, people everywhere can watch the drama unfold at Bethpage Black and be part of the action in a whole new way."

Ryder Cup coverage will be presented live across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and GOLF Channel, Sept 22-28.

Ryder Cup Live at Rockefeller Center

With the Ryder Cup being hosted just miles outside of NYC, there is no better place to experience the event than at the heart of the city at Rockefeller Center. Rockefeller Center's Center Plaza and Rink will transform into a four-day Ryder Cup showcase, free and open to the public daily from 7 am to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Created in partnership with GDX Studios , Ryder Cup Live at Rockefeller Center will feature live viewing parties of the Opening Ceremony and all three days of match play. Attendees can engage in interactive golf challenges, explore dynamic partner activations and enjoy special appearances from NBC talent.

Ryder Cup Live at Rockefeller Center Experiences:

Toptracer's First Tee Experience invites you to step into the spotlight and feel the pressure of golf's biggest stage. In celebration of the Ryder Cup, the legendary Bethpage Black is coming to life at Rockefeller Plaza, giving fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand on the tee and take that iconic opening shot.

The BMW Viewing Lounge is a reimagined lounge experience serving as a comfortable viewing near The First Tee. Attendees can watch the Ryder Cup and get an up-close look at special BMWs designed by Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, equipped with the latest technology.

Ralph Lauren celebrates its role as Official Outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team with an immersive experience at Rockefeller Center, featuring opportunities to shop the official Ryder Cup Collection online and interactive fan engagement moments.

Michelob ULTRA Greenside at The Rink at Rockefeller Center allows attendees to enjoy the Official Beer of the Ryder Cup, available for purchase, while enjoying comfortable seating and the opportunity to compete in a putting challenge.

The Ryder Cup Live Bar at The Rink at Rockefeller Center is a dual-themed bar celebrating the U.S. and European Teams with cocktails, including Elijah Craig's signature Small Batch Bourbon, Sugarlands' Ryder Cup Cherry Limeade Moonshine, William Hill's world renowned wine selections, and Goslings Dark N' Stormy®. Lite food offerings, an Elijah Craig speakeasy lounge area, an augmented reality photo booth and authentic memorabilia will also be part of the bar experience.

The SWAG Golf Experience, is an exhibit that blends golf, culture and attitude - which is what the rising brand is known to bring to its limited edition drops. Inside the Rink Shop, visitors will get an immersive look at the art featured on the Official U.S. Ryder Cup Team bag that is supplied by SWAG and even have a chance to win a bag of their own.

Official Watch Parties in New York City

In partnership with Jack Morton, bar venues throughout New York City will transform into Official Ryder Cup Watch Party locations from Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28. Each watch party will deliver a premium broadcast viewing experience and an electric atmosphere that brings the excitement from Bethpage Black to the heart of the city.

Official Watch Party Locations:

The Westbury - 20 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018

The Long Hall - 58 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016

Five Iron Golf Grand Central - 101 Park Ave Floor 3, New York, NY 10017

Five Iron Golf Herald Square - 883 6th Ave 3rd floor, New York, NY 10001

Five Iron Golf Rockefeller Center - 1290 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10104

Blue?Haven Murray Hill - 493 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Blue?Haven Greenwich - 108 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

The Grafton - 126 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009

Galway Hooker - 133 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014

Ultimate Watch Party and At-Home Fan Kits

The Ryder Cup Live Ultimate Watch Party and At-Home Fan Kits are curated collections filled with Ryder-Cup themed party essentials. Ultimate Watch Party Kits ($975 + taxes and fees) are perfect for hosting larger gatherings in spacious settings while the At-Home Fan Kits ($295 + taxes and fees) are tailored for intimate watch parties alongside family and friends.

Ultimate Watch Party Kits:

100 x Cocktail Napkins, Coasters, Commemorative Cups, Drink Stirs & Skewers & Flag Toothpicks

20 x Table Tents

3 x Bar Menus

2 x "QUIET PLEASE" Paddles

3 x Window Clings

1 x Wall Flag, Hanging Pennant and Pillowcase Banner

Customizable digital promotional assets for your venue/club to promote the watch party

At-Home Fan Kits include:

1 x Custom Watercolor Bethpage Black Art Print by Claire Nilan

Ryder Cup Merch: 2 Ryder Cup Hats

24 x Cocktail Napkins

12 x Coasters

12 x Commemorative Cups

12 x Drink Stirs & Skewers

12 x Flag Toothpicks

8 x Balloons

1 x Hanging Pennant

1 x U.S. Team/Team Europe Table Runner

Ryder Cup Guide Booklet featuring Ryder Cup history, trivia, cocktail recipes from Tito's Handmade Vodka, Goslings Rum, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Michelob Ultra and more.

For more information about the Ryder Cup, visit RyderCup.com.

Ryder Cup archive content (1927 - present) is available to license via IMG. Browse content: https://tinyurl.com/3ynfjh4n .

