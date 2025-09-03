New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Grid My Business, a local rank tracker tool, releases its most extensive upgrade yet, introducing more than 15 new features designed to make local SEO easier, faster, and smarter. The release highlights a fully reimagined interface, AI-powered automation, and new Google Business Profile tools, with additional upgrades spanning rankings, reviews, citations, and team workflows.

Grid My Business Launches Major Upgrade with Enhanced Accuracy, AI Automation, and Full GBP Integration

The updated Grid My Business platform represents a ground-up rebuild focused on speed, accuracy, and automation. The new system addresses common pain points in local SEO management while introducing capabilities that weren't available in the previous version.

Key upgrades include:

Faster and more accurate rankings that go beyond basic position tracking

that go beyond basic position tracking Flexible location pins with full control to delete, move, and add pins anywhere

with full control to delete, move, and add pins anywhere Streamlined Google Business Profile management for complete GBP control within the platform

for complete GBP control within the platform Time-saving AI agents that automate tedious tasks, including advanced review management capabilities

that automate tedious tasks, including advanced review management capabilities Citation Manager with NAP distribution ensuring consistent business information across all directories

ensuring consistent business information across all directories Lightning-fast interface that completes tasks in seconds rather than minutes

that completes tasks in seconds rather than minutes Seamless collaboration tools for agencies managing multiple client accounts

for agencies managing multiple client accounts And more.

"Local search is becoming more competitive every day, and businesses need tools that can keep pace," said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. "This upgrade puts the most advanced local SEO capabilities directly in the hands of every user."

The team has already planned a detailed roadmap for upcoming updates, including further improvements to agency workflows, enhanced collaboration features, and expanded automation capabilities. As local search continues to grow in importance, Grid My Business aspires to become the leading solution for local SEO professionals and agencies worldwide.

About the company:

Grid My Business is a comprehensive, all-in-one local SEO platform that empowers businesses and agencies to enhance their visibility in Google's local search results. The tool offers a suite of powerful features, including lightning-fast and accurate geo-grid scans with flexible pins, local rank tracking, and AI-powered automation. With built-in support for Service Area Businesses (SABs) and comprehensive Google Business Profile management, it simplifies the process for brands to efficiently manage their local rankings, reviews, and business listings.

