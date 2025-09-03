AGY, the sole U.S. manufacturer of premier high-performance glass-fiber reinforcements, and A+ Composites, a German innovator in unidirectional (UD) thermoplastic tapes, will showcase the new class of ultra-lightweight, high-performance thermoplastic UD tapes introduced earlier this summer at CAMX 2025. The collaboration features AGY's newly developed lightweight single-end S2 Glass® roving integrated into UD tapes with LM-PAEK and PEI resin systems. This unique, cutting-edge solution is in the running for a CAMX Innovation Award

Lightweight S2 Glass® Fiber Composite Rotor Sleeve picture courtesy of Alformet GmbH.

Technical Highlights

Fiber: AGY S2 Glass® roving known for superior specific strength and stiffness

Resin Systems: LM-PAEK (Low Melt Polyaryletherketone) and PEI (Polyetherimide), offering high thermal stability and chemical resistance

Tape Format: Thicknesses from 50 µm to 6 mm; fiber volume fraction 35%-65%

Mechanical Properties: Tensile modulus up to 56 GPa and tensile strength exceeding 1,700 MPa (dependent on fiber/resin and process)

Key Benefits

High Specific Performance: Continuous fiber alignment maximizes load transfer in the UD direction for greater strength and stiffness

Heat Dielectric Performance: AGY S2 Glass® with LM-PAEK/PEI delivers excellent heat resistance and dielectric properties suitable for RF/radar-transparent structures

Recyclability Reprocessability: Thermoplastic matrix enables reheating, reshaping, and repair to support sustainable manufacturing

Fast, Efficient Processing: No cure cycle-heat, form, cool. Compatible with automated out-of-autoclave methods including ATL, AFP, and press/stamp forming

Invitation to CAMX 2025

Visit AGY and A+ Composites at Booth T17, September 8-11, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, where the new thermoplastic UD tapes will be on display. Discover how these advanced materials can enhance aerospace, defense, and high-performance industrial applications. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit www.agy.com and www.aplus-composites.de

About AGY

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fibers enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, artificial intelligence, digital connectivity and architecture applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain. Headquartered in Aiken, SC, AGY is the singular remaining specialty glass fiber manufacturer in the United States. Flexible production operations, R&D teams, and a product innovation center allow AGY to customize material solutions and develop next-generation products for clients globally.

About A+ Composites

A+ Composites delivers customized unidirectional thermoplastic tape solutions across a wide range of resin systems and fiber types, including carbon, glass, and aramid. With over 250 tape variants tailored to precise customer specifications, A+ Composites supports application development across automotive, aerospace, industrial, and sports sectors.

