A Canva survey of 300 technology leaders highlights both rapid adoption and clear safeguards against unchecked use.

92% are using AI-assisted coding tools

93% say AI-generated code is peer reviewed

95% are comfortable with candidates using AI during technical interviews

30% cite over-reliance on AI as their top concern

Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform, today released new insights from 300 technology decision makers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, revealing that while AI-assisted coding is gaining significant momentum, technology leaders are equally aligned on the importance of pairing AI with human oversight ensuring code is rigorously reviewed and quality-controlled before reaching production.

The top global findings include:

AI adoption is nearly universal. Ninety-two percent report using AI-assisted coding tools, with 78% of developers relying on them every day. Adoption is set to accelerate further, as two-thirds (66%) expect their organization's use of AI coding to increase significantly over the next 12 months, with productivity gains cited by 64% as the primary driver.?

Thoughtful use required. AI is emerging as a powerful catalyst in enterprise software engineering. Rapid prototyping, exploration of new ideas, and generating first drafts of code are proving especially valuable, helping teams move faster, innovate more freely, and reduce the cost of iteration. At the same time, tech leaders emphasize the need for thoughtful use: 95% flagged potential risks when deploying AI-generated code without sufficient review, pointing to the need for guardrails around maintainability, security, and quality.?

Human-in-the-loop is critical. To maintain code quality, 93% say AI-generated code is always or often reviewed before merging. This robust peer review culture highlights that while AI can generate code in seconds, human judgment remains the essential gatekeeper to production. Governance structures reinforce this oversight, with more than half (58%) placing responsibility at the CTO and CIO level.?

The developer skill profile is evolving. Nearly all (94%) believe AI tools are transforming developer skillsets, with 95% comfortable with them being used in technical interviews. Yet this enthusiasm is tempered by caution: one in three (30%) cite over-reliance on AI without developer accountability as their top concern, while one in five (21%) worry that junior engineers may see their development stunted. These concerns highlight the importance of training that ensures developers not only adopt AI tools but also use them with discernment and accountability.

"AI in engineering is a real disruptive change that can't be ignored," said Brendan Humphreys, CTO, Canva. "When paired with human judgment and expertise, it unlocks significant benefits from rapid prototyping to faster development cycles and greater productivity. The engineers who will thrive in this new era are adopting AI to enhance their thinking and output, not replace it. They're bringing creativity, critical thinking, and a deep sense of ownership. That's how organizations will move fast, innovate, and build responsibly."

These findings underscore Canva's position that AI should amplify, not replace, human ability. The greatest value emerges when AI tools are paired with human judgment, imagination, and expertise. For insight into Canva's stance on the use of AI-coding tools during technical interviews, read this blog here.

Methodology?

Canva's findings are based on a global survey of 300 full-time technology decision-makers across six countries: the United States (n=50), the United Kingdom (n=50), Germany (n=50), France (n=50), India (n=50) and Australia (n=50). Canva conducted this research in August 2025 using an online survey coordinated by Method Communications and distributed by Watermelon Research.

About Canva?

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

