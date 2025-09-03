Spiro Delivers Never-Before-Seen Data Linking Live Events to Purchase Intent and Revenue Impact

Experiential Marketing Impact Report findings show how live events drive the sales funnel-and equips brand marketers with insights and tools to act on them.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro®, a leading global experiential agency, today released its Experiential Marketing Impact Report (EMIR), a proprietary study surveying more than 2,000 U.S. consumers attending Tech and CPG live events. The findings draw a direct line between live experiential marketing and purchase intent, equipping CMOs and brand leaders with insights and tools to reposition experiential from a perceived cost center to a proven revenue driver.

Key Findings Include:

Clear revenue impact: 80% (Tech) and 93% (CPG) of attendees reported purchasing from the brand post-event.

80% (Tech) and 93% (CPG) of attendees reported purchasing from the brand post-event. Trust accelerates conversion: Of attendees who reported increased trust post-event, over 90% purchased. Without that trust lift, purchase intent fell to just 34%.

Of attendees who reported increased trust post-event, over 90% purchased. Without that trust lift, purchase intent fell to just 34%. Engagement sustains relevance: "Interactive" or "immersive" experiences delivered 2.2x higher brand recall than passive setups.

"Interactive" or "immersive" experiences delivered 2.2x higher brand recall than passive setups. Quality matters: Attendees who described their experience as "memorable," "valuable," and "trustworthy" were nearly three times more likely to buy than those with neutral impressions.

"Theory doesn't win budget. Data does," said Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, Global CMO, Spiro. "The Experiential Marketing Impact Report connects live experiential directly to purchase intent, and paired with the assessment tools and companion pieces, gives marketers the rationale to have data-informed conversations with their leadership to reposition experiential in their marketing mix."

The study also demonstrates experiential's ability to impact every stage of the funnel:

Awareness: 91% of Tech attendees with no prior brand engagement said they would now consider the brand.

91% of Tech attendees with no prior brand engagement said they would now consider the brand. Consideration: 68% of attendees said the live event clarified brand differentiation.

68% of attendees said the live event clarified brand differentiation. Conversion: 82% said the event helped confirm or speed up an existing purchase decision.

"EMIR shows us the future of brand building: Growth comes from real connections. Live experiences don't just spark engagement; they link directly to trust, loyalty, and measurable business impact," Faircloth added.

Tools for Marketers

To help leaders put insights into action, EMIR is released with a Strategic Toolkit that translates findings into practical resources, including:

EMIR Maturity Assessment : A benchmark model to assess organizational readiness and plan experiential growth.

: A benchmark model to assess organizational readiness and plan experiential growth. EMIR Implementation Checklist : Quick-hit steps to activate EMIR insights immediately.

: Quick-hit steps to activate EMIR insights immediately. Experiential Hierarchy of Needs: A framework to design smarter events that ladder up to audience value and priorities.

Download EMIR & the Strategic Toolkit HERE .

About Spiro®

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, leading global experiential agency. We use the channel of experiential to cultivate powerful, intangible bonds between brands & their customers that drive revenue. Partnering with some of the world's most recognized brands, we integrate attraction drivers & brand objectives to design events & experiences that yield real, brand value. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. Visit ThisIsSpiro.com .

Media Contact:

Sara Ahuja

sahuja@thisisspiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759682/Spiro_Experiential_Marketing_Impact_Report.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-delivers-never-before-seen-data-linking-live-events-to-purchase-intent-and-revenue-impact-302541435.html