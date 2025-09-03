Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage UK Launches RiseForHope Campaign in Support of The Habbit Factory

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK is proud to announce the launch of its RiseForHope campaign through Vantage Foundation, a fundraising initiative supporting The Habbit Factory, a London-based creative charity dedicated to building confidence and life skills among young people through theatre and the arts.

Vantage UK Launches RiseForHope Campaign in Support of The Habbit Factory

As part of this campaign, Ben Joseph, Business Development Manager at Vantage UK, will take on the iconic National Three Peaks Challenge on 23 September 2025. His mission: to climb the three highest mountains in the UK - Snowdon in Wales (1,085m), Scafell Pike in England (978m), and Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m) - within just 24 hours.

The challenge will see Ben cover a total walking distance of 23 miles (37km), ascend a combined height of 3,064 metres (10,052ft), equivalent to climbing nearly 1,100 floors of a skyscraper, and traveling over 462 miles between the peaks.

Through this incredible effort, Ben aims to raise funds to support The Habbit Factory's mission. Donations can be made via his official fundraising page: JustGiving - Ben Joseph for The Habbit Factory.

Speaking on the initiative, David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, said:
"At Vantage, we believe in challenging limits, not only in trading but also in life. Ben's commitment to the Three Peaks Challenge reflects the spirit of resilience and purpose that we stand for. We are proud to support The Habbit Factory and its work to empower young people, helping them find confidence and opportunity for the future."

The RiseForHope campaign is a testament to Vantage UK's commitment to social impact, community engagement, and creating opportunities that inspire hope and resilience.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary. Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763411/Vantage_UK_Launches__RiseForHope_Campaign_Support_The_Habbit_Factory.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-uk-launches-riseforhope-campaign-in-support-of-the-habbit-factory-302545290.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.