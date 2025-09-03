BVI Medical, Inc.: BVI Unveils Virtuoso - A Novel Dual-Function Surgical Platform for Cataract and Vitreoretinal Procedures

BVI announces Virtuoso®, its first dual-function phaco-vitrectomy system designed to deliver advanced control, efficiency, and versatility for both cataract and vitreoretinal surgery.

European debut planned for 2025 Global ophthalmic congresses in Europe (Euretina and ESCRS).

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, a leading global ophthalmic device company dedicated to sitting at the forefront of advancements in eye surgery, today announced the European market unveiling of its innovative phaco-vitrectomy surgical platform, Virtuoso®, a dual-function system designed for both cataract and vitreoretinal procedures.

Virtuoso® is engineered to redefine control and accuracy in ophthalmic surgery by combining advanced technologies across fluidics control, vitreoretinal applications, ultrasound delivery, and usability into a single, high-performance platform with a thoughtful footprint design to optimize space in the operating room. Its introduction in the ophthalmic community marks a significant milestone in BVI's mission to reshape the future of ophthalmic care with best-in-class solutions.

"Virtuoso® represents a significant leap in surgical technology, bringing efficiency and control to both anterior and posterior segment procedures," said Shervin Korangy, President and CEO of BVI. "With Virtuoso®, we are expanding our presence in the equipment segment of ophthalmology and look forward to watching millions of patients benefit from this technology. The excitement from the ophthalmic community for this much anticipated introduction is palpable."

Built for the Future of Eye Surgery

Virtuoso® is designed to deliver market-leading applications across cataract, vitrectomy, and combined procedures, built into One Platform - providing versatility in multi-specialty centers and high-efficiency surgical environments.

Virtuoso® is positioned at the top tier of ophthalmic surgical systems, addressing the needs of a growing number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals seeking flexible, cost-effective platforms. The system also strengthens BVI's value proposition by coupling with its extensive portfolio of consumables and IOLs.

Leading surgeons have already highlighted the system's breakthrough features, coming from their testing. Dr. Tommaso Rossi (Italy) noted: "Virtuoso has a very novel fluidics concept maintaining target IOP throughout ALL procedure steps, from phaco to I/A, uniquely fusing the control of a flow pump with the efficiency of a pressure pump. Also, the featured Load Sensing Phaco maintains the programmed U/S energy regardless of lens resistance-this may translate into enhanced energy delivery."

In the field of vitreoretinal surgery, Dr. David Steel (UK) emphasized the platform's advanced capabilities: "The new Virtuoso platform shows very promising capabilities for vitreoretinal surgery: an enhanced aspiration performance matched with infusion under a variety of challenging scenarios, paired with high-speed and dual-action cutting performance, even under load with a bent shaft."

BVI is planning to introduce the Virtuoso® phaco-vitrectomy system at the upcoming 2025 Global surgical ophthalmic congresses in Europe (ESCRS, Euretina) through targeted promotional activities. These congresses will also feature the first-ever Virtuoso® abstracts included in the Scientific Program: these will cover data about post-occlusion break surge, energy delivery consistency, vitrectomy probe stiffness and aspiration efficiency.

As evidence of a strong responsibility towards the ophthalmic community, BVI has committed to a prospective, single-center, clinical investigation at LMU Klinikum, Munich, Germany, under the lead of Prof. Priglinger, with the aim of confirming the safety and effectiveness of Virtuoso® phaco-vitrectomy system.

Commercial availability will begin in selected European markets, with a global rollout according to appropriate market approvals.

