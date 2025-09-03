Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Mr Mark Niznik, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Mr Mark Niznik holds 320,301 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 326,000 including indirect holdings.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.