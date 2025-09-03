FNZ Appoints Ryan Beach as Group Head of North America and Peter Hiom as Group Head of Markets

FNZ strengthens its executive committee with two senior appointments as it continues to invest in global leadership, regional growth and market innovation.

Ryan Beach appointed Group Head of North America, leading FNZ's strategy, client delivery and expansion across the U.S. and Canada.

Peter Hiom appointed Group Head of Markets, overseeing FNZ's global markets business, including multi-asset execution, post-trade technology and market-side infrastructure services.

Appointments reflect FNZ's growing momentum in North America and the continued global expansion of FNZ Markets.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, has announced two executive committee appointments as part of its continued investment in sustainable growth and long-term client success.

Ryan Beach has joined FNZ as Group Head of North America, based in Nebraska, reporting to Group President, Roman Regelman. Ryan brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience across wealth management, investment platforms and fintech. He was previously CEO of F2 Strategy, and before that, President and COO at Orion, where he played a central role in scaling the business into a nationally recognized wealth technology platform.

Ryan's appointment underscores FNZ's strong commitment to North America, a critical growth region where the firm is seeing major demand for its AI-enabled, end-to-end wealth management platform, demonstrated through partnerships with clients such as BMO and Raymond James. His leadership will be pivotal in strengthening partnerships, scaling delivery and capturing the significant opportunities ahead across the U.S. and Canada.

Peter Hiom has joined FNZ as Group Head of Markets, based in London and also reporting to Roman Regelman. Peter brings extensive experience in global capital markets, having served as Deputy CEO at ASX and in senior roles at the Sydney Futures Exchange and the London International Financial Futures Exchange.

In his new role, Peter will lead FNZ Markets, which provides clients with multi-asset listed securities execution, order management systems, post-trade software, and securities clearing and settlement services, alongside foreign exchange and other downstream capabilities. Under his leadership, FNZ will further embed its markets business into the global business, scale its services, and expand innovation to meet growing client demand.

Roman Regelman, Group President at FNZ, commented: "These appointments reflect our focus on building world-class leadership and delivering transformational value to our clients, advisors and end customers. Ryan's experience and relationships in North America will accelerate our growth in a critical region, while Peter's deep expertise in markets and technology will help us strengthen and scale FNZ Markets globally. Both leaders bring exceptional track records, and I'm delighted to welcome them to the Executive Committee."

Ryan Beach, Group Head of North America, said: "I'm thrilled to join FNZ at such an exciting stage. North America represents a tremendous growth opportunity, and I look forward to working with our teams and clients to build on the strong momentum already underway. Together, we can deliver even greater value and open up wealth for more people across the U.S. and Canada."

Peter Hiom, Group Head of Markets, added: "FNZ Markets is uniquely positioned to transform the market-side infrastructure that underpins wealth management globally. I'm excited to build on the strong foundations already in place and work closely with colleagues and clients to deliver innovative, efficient, and scalable solutions across the capital markets value chain."

These appointments reinforce FNZ's mission to transform the global wealth management industry by combining cutting-edge technology, deep market expertise, and a commitment to long-term client success.

