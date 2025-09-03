Manufacturers and distributors turn to Pricefx Agents as rising costs and tariffs threaten 2025 earnings

Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software, today announced rapid momentum for its recently announced AI Agents. Just one month after launch, the company has signed Agent deals with major manufacturers and distributors, with 200 more companies lined up to see how the 125+ specialized Agents can deliver margin and growth in time to impact 2025 financial results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903109267/en/

Agent Impact Calculation: With every Pricefx Agent and recommended action, users see a direct view of the potential revenue impact that change could have on their business.

To date, Pricefx has deployed Agents for 50 companies. These initial Agent previews offer companies a first-hand view into the potential financial value at stake across an initial set of Agents on their data. For example, one company found more than $500,000 of potential revenue uplift across just 70 mispriced products. Other businesses surfaced unprofitable accounts, thousands of pricing inconsistencies, and policy violations costing their companies millions of dollars.

Why Now: When 95% of AI Fails, Pricefx Agents Deliver

As companies approach Q3 earnings and the final quarter of 2025, manufacturing and distribution leaders face major hurdles. Commodity prices are surging, new tariffs are raising factory costs by up to 4.5%, and many equipment manufacturers expect tens of millions in tariff-related costs this quarter. Companies in sectors ranging from food and beverage and building products to automotive and chemicals are warning of margin hits from rising inputs, putting end-of-year earnings at risk.

Against this backdrop, executives continue to battle financial performance challenges. Rising costs, tariffs, and market volatility make missing 2025 financial targets a real risk, and most AI projects have yet to help. A recent MIT report revealed that 95% of AI initiatives fail to deliver results, draining budgets without changing the top or bottom-line results.

"Executives today can't afford AI experiments that drain budgets without moving the needle," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx. "What we're seeing with Pricefx Agents is different. They deliver actionable recommendations and financial impact in days, not years, helping leaders protect margin and hit targets even in a volatile 2025. Companies that act now can still move the needle on this year's results."

Pricefx Agents break the cycle of failed AI. Purpose-built for margin protection and revenue growth, Agents can be deployed in less than five days, immediately spotting risks and opportunities across thousands of quotes, products, and customers. Instead of long, expensive projects, executives get measurable financial recovery instantly.

This level of speed and adaptability also marks a fundamental shift in how pricing teams harness AI, turning the typical year-long pricing initiative into a project that can deliver outcomes in weeks.

Ecosystem Momentum Signals Scale

Pricefx is also seeing strong traction in its partner ecosystem. The company is working on integrating Pricefx Agents with SAP, Salesforce, and other enterprise platforms, while preparing to launch on AWS Marketplace. At the same time, leading consultancies including Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC are gearing up to embed Agents into pricing transformations and diagnostic engagements.

Recent Agent Innovations

Based on customer feedback, Pricefx continues to advance its Agents at a rapid pace, with recent innovations such as:

Pricefx Copilot can be used to create Agents on the fly through basic natural language prompts.

can be used to create Agents on the fly through basic natural language prompts. Agent actions connect into existing pricing and quote-to-cash processes to scale automation and value capture.

to scale automation and value capture. More AI price optimization models built into the 125+ Agents to strengthen Agent recommendations with a new level of insight.

to strengthen Agent recommendations with a new level of insight. The option for Agents to autonomously act on recommendations, with company-defined guardrails.

on recommendations, with company-defined guardrails. A new "Impact Calculation" capability and dashboard built into the Agent user experience to help pricing, finance, and revenue teams quantify expected revenue, margin, or volume effects of taking action on Agent recommendations. In addition, every Agent, and recommended action includes a view into revenue and margin impact.

Availability

Pricefx Agents are available now for prospective and existing customers, with special limited time pricing in place only until Sept. 30, 2025. Companies can also preview what Agents find from their data in less than five days or learn more at www.pricefx.com/agents.

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn

X

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software. Its end-to-end platform is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and simple to use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry's fastest time-to-value activating in under six months and an average first-year ROI of 7,000%. Pricefx supports large B2B enterprises in manufacturing, distribution, process industries, and other sectors, helping them solve complex pricing challenges with proven, productized solutions. With a business model grounded in fairness and a track record of customer loyalty, Pricefx consistently earns top marks on independent review platforms. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903109267/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480