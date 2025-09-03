Agriculture IoT Market worth $12.61 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture IoT market is expected to hold a value worth USD 8.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2030, while expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The main factors contributing to the growth of the agriculture IoT market are the increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and sustainable IoT-based solutions across precision farming, livestock monitoring, and greenhouse automation. IoT devices are widely adopted for soil health monitoring, climate control, and automated irrigation, owing to the need for higher crop yield and resource optimization. These systems address environmental and productivity concerns by reducing water wastage, optimizing fertilizer usage, minimizing manual labor, and offering real-time data analytics and remote-control capabilities. Moreover, the global push toward sustainable agriculture and stricter environmental regulations encourages farmers and agribusinesses to adopt IoT technologies, as they support safer, cleaner, and more eco-friendly farming operations.

Agriculture IoT Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 8.86 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 12.61 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By hardware, farm size, farm production planning, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing data privacy and cybersecurity risks in the digital agriculture ecosystem Key Market Opportunities AI-driven predictive analytics unlocking new paradigms in precision agriculture performance optimization Key Market Drivers Intelligent farming systems advancing data-driven and high-efficiency agriculture operations

By hardware, the precision aquaculture segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The precision aquaculture hardware segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. The adoption of precision aquaculture hardware is expanding rapidly as fish farms and hatcheries seek advanced tools to optimize productivity, reduce mortality, and maintain water quality. Temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and electrical conductivity sensors are increasingly deployed to enable continuous monitoring and real-time adjustments, ensuring optimal growth environments for aquatic species. Camera systems are being integrated for behavioral analysis, biomass estimation, and health assessment, helping operators detect feeding patterns, stress indicators, and early signs of disease.

By application, the Precision farming segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

The precision farming application segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the agriculture IoT market in 2030. Precision farming applications are expanding rapidly, providing farmers with real-time analytics for crop health, pest control, and yield prediction. These applications enable predictive insights, automated task scheduling, and resource optimization by processing data from multiple hardware sources. Cloud-based platforms and mobile apps make data accessible anytime, allowing informed decision-making that boosts efficiency and profitability.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the agriculture IoT industry, registering the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid expansion is driven by increasing food demand due to population growth and shrinking arable land, prompting the adoption of smart farming practices. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are investing heavily in IoT-enabled solutions for precision farming, aquaculture, and livestock management. Governments across the region are rolling out subsidies and pilot projects to accelerate the use of IoT in agriculture; India's Digital Agriculture Mission and China's smart village initiatives are notable examples. In addition, agricultural exporters in the region are integrating IoT for traceability and compliance with international food safety standards. Emerging applications, including AI-powered crop health detection, automated irrigation, and aquaculture monitoring, are further accelerating growth.

Key Players

The key companies in agriculture IoT companies include Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), Raven Industries (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Merck & Co., Inc. (US, Akva Group (Western Norway), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Topcon (US), ScaleAQ (Norway), and Innovasea Systems Inc. (US).

