Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 16:36 Uhr
Agriculture IoT Market worth $12.61 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture IoT market is expected to hold a value worth USD 8.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2030, while expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The main factors contributing to the growth of the agriculture IoT market are the increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and sustainable IoT-based solutions across precision farming, livestock monitoring, and greenhouse automation. IoT devices are widely adopted for soil health monitoring, climate control, and automated irrigation, owing to the need for higher crop yield and resource optimization. These systems address environmental and productivity concerns by reducing water wastage, optimizing fertilizer usage, minimizing manual labor, and offering real-time data analytics and remote-control capabilities. Moreover, the global push toward sustainable agriculture and stricter environmental regulations encourages farmers and agribusinesses to adopt IoT technologies, as they support safer, cleaner, and more eco-friendly farming operations.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199564903

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agriculture IoT Market"
149 - Tables
70 - Figures
320 - Pages

Agriculture IoT Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 8.86 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 12.61 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By hardware, farm size, farm production planning, application, and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Increasing data privacy and cybersecurity risks in the digital agriculture ecosystem

Key Market Opportunities

AI-driven predictive analytics unlocking new paradigms in precision agriculture performance optimization

Key Market Drivers

Intelligent farming systems advancing data-driven and high-efficiency agriculture operations

By hardware, the precision aquaculture segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The precision aquaculture hardware segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. The adoption of precision aquaculture hardware is expanding rapidly as fish farms and hatcheries seek advanced tools to optimize productivity, reduce mortality, and maintain water quality. Temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and electrical conductivity sensors are increasingly deployed to enable continuous monitoring and real-time adjustments, ensuring optimal growth environments for aquatic species. Camera systems are being integrated for behavioral analysis, biomass estimation, and health assessment, helping operators detect feeding patterns, stress indicators, and early signs of disease.

By application, the Precision farming segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

The precision farming application segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the agriculture IoT market in 2030. Precision farming applications are expanding rapidly, providing farmers with real-time analytics for crop health, pest control, and yield prediction. These applications enable predictive insights, automated task scheduling, and resource optimization by processing data from multiple hardware sources. Cloud-based platforms and mobile apps make data accessible anytime, allowing informed decision-making that boosts efficiency and profitability.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=199564903

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the agriculture IoT industry, registering the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid expansion is driven by increasing food demand due to population growth and shrinking arable land, prompting the adoption of smart farming practices. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are investing heavily in IoT-enabled solutions for precision farming, aquaculture, and livestock management. Governments across the region are rolling out subsidies and pilot projects to accelerate the use of IoT in agriculture; India's Digital Agriculture Mission and China's smart village initiatives are notable examples. In addition, agricultural exporters in the region are integrating IoT for traceability and compliance with international food safety standards. Emerging applications, including AI-powered crop health detection, automated irrigation, and aquaculture monitoring, are further accelerating growth.

Key Players

The key companies in agriculture IoT companies include Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), Raven Industries (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Merck & Co., Inc. (US, Akva Group (Western Norway), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Topcon (US), ScaleAQ (Norway), and Innovasea Systems Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=199564903

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Sensor Patch Market by Wearable Type (Bodywear, Neckwear, Footwear, Wristwear), Product Type (Temperature, Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, ECG, Blood Oxygen, and Others), Application, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Microgrid Market by Power Generator, Energy Storage System, Controller, Grid-connected, Off-grid, Solar PV, Fuel Cell, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Natural Gas, Remote Area, Utility and Military Facility - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-in-agriculture-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iot-in-agriculture.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agriculture-iot-market-worth-12-61-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302544887.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
