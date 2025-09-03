BrowserStack Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for the Fifth Time

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 2025 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners .

"It's a huge honor to be on the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fifth time," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. "AI is completely changing how software is built and tested, and we're at the forefront of that shift. We've been busy this year, launching new AI agents that are already making testing faster and easier, with plenty more on the roadmap. We're delighted to see our vision is resonating with market leaders like Forbes and BVP."

BrowserStack's inclusion comes as the company continues to expand its AI-powered testing capabilities and global infrastructure. The platform now serves over 50,000 customers worldwide, enabling them to test across 30,000+ real devices.

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The 2025 evaluation process ranked companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). A panel of public cloud company CEOs assisted in evaluating market leadership.

"For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year's standouts are among the most impressive we've ever seen," said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value," said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

To view the full list, visit www.forbes.com/cloud100 .

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com .

