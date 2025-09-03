Ovzon AB: Ovzon appoints Jeanette Irekvist as new Chief Commercial Officer

Ovzon today announced the appointment of Jeanette Irekvist as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective October 1, 2025. She will also be a member of Ovzon's Group Management.

Jeanette brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in the communications industry, with senior roles spanning Strategy, Sales, Operations, Marketing, and Communications across Sweden, US, Canada, and Europe. Most recently, she served as President of Ericsson Canada, where she successfully drove growth, strengthened partnerships, and delivered large-scale transformation programs. Jeanette holds a Master of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Law from Lund University, with additional business and law studies in Singapore.

"Jeanette's proven ability to build winning teams, establish structured go-to-market processes, and secure significant deal wins in highly competitive markets makes her the ideal leader to accelerate Ovzon's next phase of profitable growth. We are thrilled to welcome her to Ovzon as we sharpen our commercial execution, strengthen our market presence, and scale globally," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

"I am honored to join Ovzon at such a pivotal moment. With unique satellite communication solutions and a deeply customer-centric culture, Ovzon has the ability not only to grow as a company but also to shape the future of global connectivity. My vision is to strengthen and inspire the team, build enduring partnerships with customers, and ensure that together we unlock sustainable, long-term growth and meaningful impact in the markets Ovzon serve," says Jeanette Irekvist, incoming CCO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

Image Attachments

Jeanette Irekvist