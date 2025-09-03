John Galt Solutions' Supply Chain Scholarship Reopens for Applications in September 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, announces the latest call for applications for its scholarship for future supply chain leaders. The higher education scholarship, designed for students pursuing business forecasting and supply chain management, is now accepting applications at https://johngalt.com/scholarships. All submissions must be received by November 30, 2025.

John Galt Solutions awards a $10,000 scholarship twice per year to students who show passion for their careers and their future in supply chain, as well as a commitment to advancing their leadership and professional skills. Candidates are evaluated on leadership experience, volunteer and community engagement, and exceptional academic and personal achievements.

"Our scholarship program is an investment in the students who will shape the future of global supply chains," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "Every year, we are inspired by the talent of our scholarship applicants, and we're excited to continue empowering the next generation with opportunities that fuel both their education and their long-term impact on the industry."

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. or Canadian institution during the current academic year and be pursuing degrees in supply chain management, business forecasting, or related disciplines.

The application deadline is November 30, 2025, with winners to be announced in January 2026. For more details and to apply, visit https://johngalt.com/scholarships?or email connect@johngalt.com.

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

