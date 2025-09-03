DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Retort Packaging Market to Hit US$ 6.8 Billion by 2032 | Sustainability and Convenience Fuel Growth | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence Report, "The Retort Packaging Market Size was valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2024-2031". This trajectory reflects more than numerical growth; it underscores how innovation, evolving consumption patterns, and rising global food production are converging to reshape the packaging landscape.

A key growth catalyst lies in technological advancements. The development of high-barrier coatings that enhance thermal stability and structural integrity has significantly expanded the functionality of retort pouches. These innovations not only ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards but also align with the industry's broader push toward sustainability and efficiency.

Equally important is the shift in consumer behavior. The increasing preference for convenient, on-the-go packaging formats has accelerated adoption across categories such as dairy, where products like yogurt and flavored milk demand safe, durable, and portable packaging solutions. The reliance on thermal processing within the dairy sector has directly reinforced the relevance of retort packaging in meeting both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

This demand is further amplified by the growth in global milk production. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. cow milk production increased from approximately 96 million metric tons in 2016 to a projected 103 million metric tons in 2025. As dairy supply expands, the need for effective, high-performance packaging solutions to protect quality across complex supply chains becomes increasingly critical.

Key Highlights

Category Details Market Growth Growing From US$ 4.3 Bn in 2024, to US$ 6.8 Bn by 2032, with CAGR of 5.8% 2024-2031. Consumer & Industry Drivers Rising demand from dairy, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals. USDA projects U.S. milk production up from 96M MT (2016) to 103M MT (2025). Displacement of 78M people (WFP, 2022) fueling demand for portable food packaging. Packaging Formats & Trends •Pouches lead: US$ 2.3 Bn (2024) - US$ 3.13 Bn (2031), CAGR 4.9%. •Stand-up pouches: 20% sales growth (2019-2024). •Pillow pouches: 15% annual growth in India, with biodegradable options. •Spouted pouches: 35% demand rise, strong in baby food, beverages, and personal care. Asia-Pacific Outlook Valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2024, projected at US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032, CAGR 7.2% •China: RTE meals market US$ 34.6B (2019) - US$ 128.1B (2025). •India: Food processing growing 7.26% annually; packaging sector expanding 22-25% annually. •Japan: Over 25M retort curry pouches produced (2020). •South Korea: Targets 50% plastic waste cut by 2030; already recycles 86%. Competitive Landscape Top 5 players control 43% of global market; top 3 hold 32%. •Amcor PLC: 13% share. •Mondi Group: 10% share. • Sealed Air Corp: 9% share. Companies focus on emerging markets and eco-friendly innovation.

Transitioning to Lightweight and Portable Retort Solutions:

Many rigid packaging firms are expanding their product lines to incorporate flexible retort pouches to leverage their considerable development potential. These pouches offer benefits including a lightweight design, effective sterilization, ease, and recyclability.

Both prominent companies and smaller regional suppliers are introducing retort pouches to expand their product offerings beyond conventional metal cans and containers. The proficiency in sterilization and processing allows for their entry into the retort pouch sector, while collaborations with pouch makers further facilitate market access.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, over 78 million individuals globally are expected to be displaced by wars and climate-related disasters in 2022, which is likely to increase the demand for lightweight and portable food packaging solutions.

Pouch Formats Driving Growth in Retort Packaging

Pouches in the Retort Packaging market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3,134.48 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2031.

Pouches dominate the retort packaging industry due to their ability to extend shelf life, prevent contamination, and offer lightweight convenience across food, healthcare, and pet care.

Stand-up pouches have gained momentum, with USDA data showing a 20% sales increase (2019-2024) during the pandemic, driven by ready-to-eat meals and their balance of functionality and shelf appeal.

Pillow pouches remain widely used in the food sector for snacks, soups, and powders. Their three-side-sealed, cost-efficient design makes them especially popular in developing economies. The Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries reports 15% annual growth, fueled by urbanization and rising demand for affordable packaged foods, with growing use of biodegradable variants.

Spouted pouches are expanding fastest in liquids and semi-liquids such as baby food, juices, and condiments. The FAO reports a 35% rise in demand, led by busy urban parents seeking convenience. Adoption is also strong in personal care, particularly in North America and Europe.

Asia-Pacific Retort Packaging Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Retort Packaging market is valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032.

China remains a key driver, with its RTE meals market revenue increasing from US$34.6 billion in 2019 to an expected US$128.1 billion in 2025, fueled by urban lifestyles and e-commerce. India is another major growth hub; the food processing sector has been expanding at 7.26% annually, supported by government initiatives and contributing 32% of the national food market. According to PIAI, India's packaging sector is growing at 22-25% annually, further boosting retort pouch demand.

Japan represents a mature market, with retort pouches widely used in convenience stores and ready-meals. In 2020, production of retort curry alone exceeded 25 million pouches, highlighting consumer reliance on this format. South Korea is advancing through eco-friendly innovations, targeting a 50% reduction in plastic waste by 2030 while recycling 86% of its total waste today.

Overall, the Asia-Pacific market is being reshaped by urbanization (2.2 billion urban residents today, rising by another 1.2 billion by 2050), consumer demand for convenience, and sustainability goals. Combined with technological innovation and strong e-commerce penetration, these factors are expected to sustain robust growth across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Dynamics

Several prominent companies are competing vigorously to maintain and expand their market share. Companies are expanding their geographical presence to tap into emerging markets.

The five major companies in the retort packaging market hold 43% of the total market in 2024, whereas the three major players account for nearly 32% of the total market. In 2024, Amcor PLC held the majority of the market share at 13% of the global market, followed by Mondi Group with 10%, and Sealed Air Corporation with 9%.

