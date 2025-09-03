Lenovo Joins Coalition for Sustainable AI to Address Intersection of AI and Sustainability

The coalition brings together global stakeholders committed to aligning AI development with sustainability goals and fostering responsible AI that supports the environmental policies.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / At the Paris AI Action Summit earlier this year, Lenovo joined the Coalition for Sustainable AI, a French government-led initiative in collaboration with the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The coalition brings together global stakeholders committed to aligning AI development with sustainability goals and fostering responsible AI that supports environmental policies.

Together with other members which includes AMD, Nvidia, SAP, and Schneider Electric, Lenovo will support collaborative, international efforts to shape responsible AI that drives progress toward the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as climate action and environmental protection.

Through this initiative, Lenovo will contribute to the coalition's innovation hub, an open and collaborative platform aimed at advancing science, standards, and solutions for aligning AI with environmental goals.

"At Lenovo, we believe that AI is not only a tool for greater efficiency, but also a catalyst for sustainable innovation" said Shama Patari, VP & Deputy General Counsel, Ethics & Compliance, Government Relations & Trade, Lenovo. "By joining the Coalition for Sustainable AI, we reinforce our commitment to designing systems, reducing waste, and optimizing energy use across our value chain as part of our journey to net-zero".

Lenovo is committed to reaching its net-zero goals by 2050 after having its targets validated by SBTi in January 2023. To meet these goals, Lenovo has set ambitious targets such as improving the energy efficiency of its servers by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2018). Its industry-leading Neptune direct water-cooling technology enables customers to reduce power consumption by up to 40% and achieve a 3.5x improvement in thermal efficiency compared to traditional air-cooled systems, a key strength in building more sustainable AI infrastructure.

This new coalition membership complements Lenovo's ongoing commitments to other responsible AI initiatives, including UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on Generative AI, and the European Commission's AI Pact. With its Responsible AI committee and AI policy in place, Lenovo has built a strong AI internal governance framework and is already demonstrating responsibility and accountability in the AI space.

