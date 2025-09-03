Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Elevates to OTCID Marketplace, Reinforcing Commitment to Growth and Accountability

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), a publicly traded beverage and bottling company and the proud owner of the Be Water artesian spring water brand, today announced that its shares are now quoted on the OTCID Platform, formerly known as the OTC Pink Current marketplace. This advancement strengthens the Company's transparency, visibility, and accessibility for investors.

The OTCID Platform is designed to enhance investor confidence by requiring higher levels of corporate disclosure while offering stronger tools for information sharing and engagement. For Greene Concepts, the transition delivers expanded exposure to both retail and institutional investors, streamlined reporting, and improved marketplace credibility.

"This is an exciting step forward for Greene Concepts and our shareholders," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Being on the OTCID Platform expands our visibility within the investment community, creating new opportunities for investors to discover our company and participate in our growth story."

The move also supports Greene Concepts' momentum as it scales its Be Water brand across national and international markets, expands bulk water and white-label production, and continues developing innovative hydration solutions.

Mr. Greene added, "This reinforces our commitment to transparency and accountability. By meeting enhanced reporting standards, we're positioning Greene Concepts to connect with a broader pool of investors who share our vision of building a trusted, long-term growth company anchored by pure artesian spring water and expanding bottling capabilities."

According to OTC Markets, the OTCID Marketplace signals to investors, brokers, regulators, and issuers that companies quoted on the platform have taken greater responsibility for their U.S.-traded securities.

With improved accessibility, enhanced reporting, and increased visibility, Greene Concepts expects its presence on OTCID to provide long-term value to shareholders while strengthening its ability to attract new investors and strategic partners.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-inkw-elevates-to-otcid-marketplace-reinforcing-c-1068304