Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Prerna Mathews, Vice President, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their four new ETFs:

Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF (TSX: MDEF)

Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF (TSX: MCYC)

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX: MHDC)

Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX: MHDU)





Mackenzie Investments is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $227 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $287 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025.

