TOKYO, Japan, Sept 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today presented the world premiere of four large-size outboard motors, BF350, BF250, BF225 and BF200, featuring a new "Sporty White" color option at the HISWA te Water (HISWA in-water Boat Show) now underway (Sept. 3-7, 2025) in Lelystad, the Netherlands.All four models with the new Sporty White color option will go on sale in Europe today, Sept. 3, and the BF350 and BF250 will go on sale in Japan on Sept. 4, 2025.Based on the already-available "Grand Prix White" color, the new Sporty White color option features a black stripe that creates a two-tone color scheme, achieving distinctive styling with a sense of exclusivity. Since it was first adopted in 2019 for the previous version of the BF250, the Sporty White color scheme has been well received by many customers enjoying marine recreation, particularly in Europe and Japan, for its impressive graphics and sporty design.The new Sporty White color option added this time for the four large-size outboard motors inherits the original design concept of expressing a racing image, while achieving coloring that is perfectly compatible with the refreshed, simple and clean styling design of the motors. By combining the prominent vertical display of the horsepower rating with the red Honda logos positioned on both sides, the design expresses Honda racing DNA, emphasizing both sportiness and a sense of premium quality.The BF350, the flagship model of Honda outboards that went on sale first in Japan in February 2024, is equipped with a V8 350-horsepower engine designed exclusively for this outboard motor to deliver powerful propulsion performance. The all-new BF250, BF225 and BF200, which went on sale first in Japan in May 2025, feature a refreshed styling design aligned with the design concept of BF350. With excellent fuel efficiency and outstanding durability, these Honda outboard motors are used for a wide range of purposes such as fishing and marine leisure.Official website of the HISWA te Water 2025 (HISWA in-water Boat Show)https://www.hiswatewater.nl/Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.