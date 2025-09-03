Vertosoft Expands Texas DIR Contract Portfolio

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Vertosoft, a trusted provider of innovative software solutions to the public sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of its offerings on Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract (DIR-CPO-5327) to include five new suppliers: Collibra, Gravity, Illumio, Immersive, and MongoDB. This strategic addition strengthens Vertosoft's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions to Texas' state, local, and education organizations.

"These additions allow us to bring some of the most advanced solutions in data governance, financial automation, cybersecurity, workforce resilience, and database modernization directly to public sector agencies," said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager at Vertosoft. "We are proud to expand our Texas DIR offerings with these industry-leading suppliers. This reflects Vertosoft's dedication to supporting Texas public sector entities as they advance digital transformation, bolster cybersecurity, and harness data to achieve mission success."

Collibra : Collibra is a FedRAMP-authorized Data Intelligence Platform that empowers agencies to manage data governance, quality, and privacy across the enterprise. It provides agencies with a single system of record for trusted data, helping improve mission outcomes while ensuring compliance with federal data management and security standards.

Gravity (IGM Technology) : Gravity is a leading cloud-based solution tailored for the government sector, offering comprehensive automation for financial report publishing, budget management, lease accounting, debt management, and account reconciliation. Designed to meet GASB 34 and GFOA compliance standards, Gravity addresses functions beyond traditional ERP systems, streamlining essential financial processes.

Illumio : Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications and isolate high value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks.

Immersive : Immersive is a cyber workforce resilience platform that enables continuous skills development and real-time readiness across security teams. It allows agencies to benchmark workforce capabilities, identify skill gaps, and validate response effectiveness through realistic exercises tailored to evolving cyber threats.

MongoDB: MongoDB's enterprise cloud database platform allows the public sector to harness data to build mission critical applications quickly and efficiently. Using advanced NoSQL database technology, MongoDB provides users with the flexibility and performance required to help public sector teams deploy modern applications at scale.

Vertosoft's expanded offerings on its DIR contract provides eligible public entities with a streamlined, compliant, and cost-effective path to acquire these solutions, supporting Texas agencies as they advance IT modernization and innovation.

For more information about Vertosoft's TX DIR contract and available solutions, visit vertosoft.com/contracts, or email contracts@vertosoft.com.

