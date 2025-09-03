Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC: Rich Trumka Jr. Joins Cohen Milstein's Public Client Practice

The former U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner will represent state attorneys general and other public sector clients.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, one of the leading plaintiffs' law firms in the United States, announced today that Rich Trumka Jr. has joined as Of Counsel in the firm's Public Client practice. Trumka most recently served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - beginning in 2021 following his nomination by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confirmation by the United States Senate. There, he championed efforts to ensure consumer protection from hidden hazards and deter corporate misconduct.

"I have long admired Cohen Milstein's leadership in consumer advocacy on behalf of state attorneys general, and have been impressed by the firm's deft navigation of complex legal challenges and its securing of landmark results," said Rich Trumka Jr. "It is an honor to join the firm. I believe my years of public sector experience will strengthen the firm's already formidable Public Client team."

Prior to joining the Commission, Trumka worked for the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform under the leadership of civil rights champion and then-Chairman Elijah E. Cummings. Trumka was General Counsel & Staff Director of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. Before that he was an Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

"Rich brings impressive and diverse government experience that complements our firm's services and our clients' interests perfectly," said Benjamin D. Brown, managing partner at Cohen Milstein. "He also brings valuable insights into new forms of consumer fraud that will help expand our ability to protect public client interests."

Trumka began his career clerking for the Honorable Berle M. Schiller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

