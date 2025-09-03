Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC: Rich Trumka Jr. Joins Cohen Milstein's Public Client Practice

The former U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner will represent state attorneys general and other public sector clients.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, one of the leading plaintiffs' law firms in the United States, announced today that Rich Trumka Jr. has joined as Of Counsel in the firm's Public Client practice. Trumka most recently served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - beginning in 2021 following his nomination by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confirmation by the United States Senate. There, he championed efforts to ensure consumer protection from hidden hazards and deter corporate misconduct.

"I have long admired Cohen Milstein's leadership in consumer advocacy on behalf of state attorneys general, and have been impressed by the firm's deft navigation of complex legal challenges and its securing of landmark results," said Rich Trumka Jr. "It is an honor to join the firm. I believe my years of public sector experience will strengthen the firm's already formidable Public Client team."

Prior to joining the Commission, Trumka worked for the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform under the leadership of civil rights champion and then-Chairman Elijah E. Cummings. Trumka was General Counsel & Staff Director of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. Before that he was an Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

"Rich brings impressive and diverse government experience that complements our firm's services and our clients' interests perfectly," said Benjamin D. Brown, managing partner at Cohen Milstein. "He also brings valuable insights into new forms of consumer fraud that will help expand our ability to protect public client interests."

Trumka began his career clerking for the Honorable Berle M. Schiller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

###

About Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, a premier U.S. plaintiffs' law firm, with over 100 attorneys across eight offices, champions the causes of real people-workers, consumers, small business owners, investors, and whistleblowers-working to deliver corporate reforms and fair markets for the common good. For more information visit https://www.cohenmilstein.com/

Press Contact: cohenmilstein@berlinrosen.com

SOURCE: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rich-trumka-jr.-joins-cohen-milsteins-public-client-practice-1068308

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.