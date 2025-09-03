Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Blue Jeans Golf, a golf investment and management company pioneering the Golf Lite category, today announced it has closed the first round of its $20 million Series B fundraising, led by Old Tom Capital and Creator Sports Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Devin Charhon and Michael Canfield, Blue Jeans Golf is focused on building the Golf Lite category through strategic investment, innovation and hands-on operations. Golf Ranch, the company's tech-enabled driving range brand, is a leading example of the Golf Lite category, creating a physical and digital space for golfers to connect with the game and each other.

Since its founding, Blue Jeans Golf has acquired and transformed four driving ranges across the country into Golf Ranch locations, and grown revenue 300 to 500 percent at each one. Golf Ranch aims to expand to 10 to 12 locations by the end of 2026.

Old Tom Capital, the leading investor in the Golf Lite space, and Creator Sports Capital, known for backing breakout golf content brand Good Good Golf, bring conviction and credibility to Golf Ranch's mission to transform the driving range into golf's home base.

This equity round will fund Golf Ranch's 2026 growth pipeline, enabling the acquisition and development of new sites nationwide. It follows the recent close of a new debt facility, which is being deployed for previously acquired sites in Glendale, Az. and Grand Prairie, Tx., as the fifth and sixth Golf Ranch locations, and supporting the company's remaining 2025 projects.

Combined, the Series B equity and debt financing position Golf Ranch to expand to 10 to 12 locations by the end of 2026 and continue building one of the largest driving range membership communities in the U.S., which already exceeds 8,000 active Ranch Pass members.

"Golf is experiencing a generational shift, and we're excited to be investing in a category that bridges the game into the future," said Charhon, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Jeans Golf. "Golf Ranch blends technology, community and an accessible playing experience that is designed to attract, engage and retain golfers for a lifetime."

"With Old Tom Capital and Creator Sports Capital, we have added long-term partners whose expertise and networks will accelerate our path to growing to more than 50 Golf Ranch locations in the coming years," said Canfield, Co-Founder and CFO of Blue Jeans Golf. "This capital enables us to continue acquiring, preserving and investing in community-anchored golf facilities across the U.S."

Golf Ranch: A Golf Lite Facility

The investment comes at a time of growing awareness of the Golf Lite category, which combines the authenticity of traditional golf with the accessibility and scalability of off-course formats. A recent white paper by Old Tom Capital outlines how Golf Lite, anchored by driving ranges, short courses and par-3s, offers the highest-margin, most scalable and most underbuilt opportunity in golf today.

"Golf Ranch is the clear category leader in Golf Lite, with a repeatable model, an elite team and a bold long-term vision," said Evan Roosevelt, Managing Partner, Old Tom Capital. "We believe this is the most compelling investment profile in the sport - resilient, community-driven and built for scale."

"We invest in brands that build undeniable communities. We saw it happen in the digital world with Good Good Golf, and now Golf Ranch is building the physical headquarters for that movement," said Brian Kabot, Co-Managing Partner at Creator Sports Capital. "They've cracked the code on a model that's not only scalable and community-driven, but also makes the game more fun. We believe the intersection of content and community at physical locations is the future, and Golf Ranch is paving the way."

With a target of 50 locations and more than 100,000 members, Golf Ranch is positioning itself to become the dominant brand in Golf Lite - and the most beloved place to practice, play and belong in the game.

About Blue Jeans Golf

Blue Jeans Golf is a golf investment and management company pioneering the Golf Lite category. Founded in 2021 by Devin Charhon and Michael Canfield, Blue Jeans Golf is focused on building the Golf Lite category through strategic investment, innovation and hands-on operations. The company acquires, transforms and operates Golf Lite facilities across the U.S., which includes driving ranges, par-3 courses and technology-driven practice facilities, and caters to players who view golf as both a pastime and a practice.

About Golf Ranch

Golf Ranch is a membership-based, tech-enabled driving range platform creating the next generation of golf experiences. With locations in Texas, Missouri, and Connecticut, and new developments underway in Arizona and Texas, Golf Ranch transforms underutilized ranges into vibrant community hubs through a proprietary operating model, modern branding and relentless customer focus.

About Old Tom Capital

Old Tom Capital is a golf-focused investment firm backing the most promising operators in Golf Lite. Known for its research-led thesis and long-term orientation, Old Tom Capital invests in scalable models at the intersection of real estate, sports, and culture.

About Creator Sports Capital

Creator Sports Capital is an investment firm dedicated to supporting high-growth companies in the creator economy, with a focus on both traditional and emerging areas of sports. We collaborate with businesses that are redefining sports and entertainment, harnessing the influence of digital creators and fan-driven communities. To learn more, visit www.creatorcapital.io/sports.

