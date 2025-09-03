Nextaff Group, LLC: Nextaff Launches Home-Based Virtual Staffing Franchise Model for Healthcare Staffing Professionals

New model offers lower startup costs, national client access, and full back-office support - all from anywhere in the world

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Nextaff, a leading national staffing franchisor, has officially launched its Home-Based Virtual Staffing Franchise Model designed specifically for experienced staffing professionals in the healthcare industry. This innovative model allows franchisees to operate a full-service healthcare staffing business from anywhere in the world - without the need for a physical office.

NEXTAFF logo and headline announcing the new home-based virtual staffing franchise model for healthcare staffing.

"After two decades of helping entrepreneurs build successful staffing franchises, we saw a growing demand from experienced professionals who wanted more flexibility, lower overhead, and a faster path to growth," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "This model is tailor-made for healthcare staffing pros who want to scale without the traditional brick-and-mortar limitations."

The Nextaff Home-based Virtual Staffing Model offers several powerful advantages:

Work-from-anywhere freedom - Run a compliant, revenue-generating business entirely remote.

50% lower startup costs - Compared to traditional franchise locations.

Turnkey back-office support - Including payroll financing, invoicing, compliance, and HR administration

Access to national accounts - 4,000 open healthcare job orders already available to fill

Financing available - to qualified applicants.

The Virtual Staffing Model is a fit for seasoned staffing professionals looking to start their own home-based staffing agency, convert an existing staffing agency, or add temporary and contract business to their executive search business - without reinventing the wheel.

The home-based staffing model officially launched July 1, 2025, and Nextaff is now accepting applications from qualified candidates.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

