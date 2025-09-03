Universal Robots (UR), the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company and a part of Teradyne Robotics, has today announced that long-time partner Technicon, one of the premier automation companies in the Nordics, has now officially evolved into a UR global Certified Solution Provider (CSP) for the pharmaceutical industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903059364/en/

Technicon's Glove Gown Sampling Robot (GGSR) is a wall mounted, compact, stable and vision-based solution integrating a UR3e cobot from Universal Robots.

A UR distributor and integrator in Denmark since 2019, Technicon is a vertically integrated engineering company, designing, developing, and producing automation solutions in-house. The company has extensive experience integrating UR's user-friendly, flexible cobots into innovative automated solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, delivering increased efficiency and stability across the Life Science value chain from optimizing fill finish lines to improving lab quality control and strengthening packaging and assembly.

"Technicon's transition to Certified Solution Provider marks a new milestone in our collaboration and reinforces our shared commitment to delivering advanced automation solutions across the pharmaceutical sector and beyond," said Jean Pierre Hathout, President at Universal Robots.

"The company's deep industry expertise, and customer-first mindset gives customers tailored, end-to-end solutions from design and engineering to deployment and service. Technicon's approach brings the precision and quality expected in highly regulated industries like pharma."

Casper Hansen, Technicon CEO, says: "We consider Technicon's new position as UR global Certified Solution Provider as the obvious next step corresponding perfectly with our overall growth strategy. The CSP role will enhance Technicon's strong ability to provide a wider range of international pharmaceutical companies with worldclass solutions effectively combatting challenges within highly complex manufacturing processes and value chains."

In addition to being a global pharma CSP, Technicon will continue to deliver integrated UR cobots in Denmark to solve complex production challenges for leading Danish industrial companies.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 100,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world's largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) from sister company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR). For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

About Technicon

Established in 2010 Technicon is a highly skilled, market leading and numerously awarded Danish robotics company specialized in the design, development and implementation of advanced and compact automated solutions for the global life science industry.

With approx. 100 employees and based on decades of development and integration of advanced and innovative robotic solutions, Technicon are experts in automation for pharma.

Due to its innovative clean room applications, GMP compliance and customized turn-key solutions, Technicon holds a strong market position as preferred partner for international pharma companies and universities who want to stay ahead of compliance requirements, who want to increase operational efficiency, who want to improve flow and who hold ambitions simultaneously to reduce the risk of contamination. www.technicon.dk

See image collection here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903059364/en/

Contacts:

Universal Robots

Mette McCall, McCall Media

mette@mccallmedia.net

+1 251 278 9847



Technicon

Christian Eskelund-Hansen.

PR- Corporate Communication Manager

ceh@technicon.dk, +45 2621 1020