Bybit and FXStreet TradFi Report Deciphers Latest Gold, Silver, and USD Dynamics

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new Bybit x FXStreet TradFi Report as rate cut speculation ignites a bull run for gold and silver. The analysis highlights gold's record high at $3,508 per ounce and silver's 40% year-to-date surge, with the Fed's anticipated September 17 rate decision potentially catalyzing further gains as gold closes in on the $4,000 mark.

Key Insights

Gold finds new momentum in second record high in 2025: Gold price's new breakthrough signals a potential shift from the previous April high driven by tariff uncertainty to fundamentals-based momentum ahead of the Fed's anticipated rate cuts. Lower rates and a weaker dollar make non-yielding assets like precious metal more attractive as capital flows from deposits and bonds into alternative stores of value. In addition, macro factors such as rising global debt, fiscal deficit, and inflation fears reinforce gold's appeal as both a safe haven and currency devaluation hedge.

Gold price's new breakthrough signals a potential shift from the previous April high driven by tariff uncertainty to fundamentals-based momentum ahead of the Fed's anticipated rate cuts. Lower rates and a weaker dollar make non-yielding assets like precious metal more attractive as capital flows from deposits and bonds into alternative stores of value. In addition, macro factors such as rising global debt, fiscal deficit, and inflation fears reinforce gold's appeal as both a safe haven and currency devaluation hedge. Gold/Silver ratio suggests upside for silver: The classic gold/silver ratio currently stands at 86 compared to just 32 when silver peaked at $50 in April 2011, indicating gold is relatively expensive versus silver and creating substantial upside potential as these wide spreads historically narrow over time. Silver has quietly outperformed with a 40% year-to-date rally, and shows further room for growth as it is well below its 2011 all-time high of $50 per ounce.

The classic gold/silver ratio currently stands at 86 compared to just 32 when silver peaked at $50 in April 2011, indicating gold is relatively expensive versus silver and creating substantial upside potential as these wide spreads historically narrow over time. Silver has quietly outperformed with a 40% year-to-date rally, and shows further room for growth as it is well below its 2011 all-time high of $50 per ounce. Technical Analysis points to continued strength: Current RSI (Relative Strength Index) above the 68 range still sit below the 83 and 88 levels, for gold and silver respectively, during previous rallies. The report names the next Fed decision as a potential fundamental event that could lead to breakthroughs.

The report sets a medium-term target of $4,000 for gold by year-end, representing an additional 14% gain from current levels. For silver, breaking above the psychologically important $50 level could trigger renewed retail and speculative interest.

