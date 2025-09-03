Anzeige
XenData, Inc.: XenData Announces Support for ALTO Disk-Based Archives

PINE GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / XenData, the provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, announces that it is adding support for ALTO disk-based archives from Disk Archive Corporation. ALTO support will be available for XenData X20-S and X40-S appliances which currently support LTO libraries and cloud object storage only. The appliances will deliver a single file system interface that is capable of automatically replicating file instances across LTO libraries, ALTO archives and cloud object storage.

The XenData appliances present a single file system that scales to 100+ PB and may be accessed as a standard network share via SMB, NFS and FTP. The appliances adhere to the standard Microsoft security model based on Active Directory. This means that ALTO archives can be easily added to existing Windows domains or workgroups and accessed by standard applications without need for any special APIs.

Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO, commented, "Customers will be able to archive their files on ALTO disks, LTO cartridges and public cloud for the ultimate in redundancy across storage types. For those that want to simply archive their content to ALTO, our appliances offer a high-performance storage solution suitable for a range of applications. These include video production, post-production, medical imaging, video surveillance and in science and engineering when there is a need for high-capacity active archives."

Compared to other disk-based systems, ALTO provides significant power savings and greatly extended disk lifetimes because any disk that is not being accessed is spun down and switched off. And compared to LTO, ALTO enabled XenData appliances are especially attractive for active archives with a lot of concurrent restores, as multiple disks may be spun up and accessed simultaneously.

The XenData-ALTO systems may be enhanced by adding XenData Media Portal, a web interface for managing video and image files. It allows authorized users to browse the archived file system, view previews of archived video and image files and then download selected content.

ALTO support for the X20-S and X40-S appliances will be available in late October 2025.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for video and other applications with high volumes of large files. It offers cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions and highly scalable on-premises active archive systems. XenData has customers in over 95 countries, including government organizations, global media companies and other large corporations. For more information visit: https://xendata.com/

About Disk Archive Corporation

Disk Archive Corporation provides the ALTO platform, a disk-based archive that serves as an "Alternative to LTO" technology. ALTO uses fully spun-down disks to create high-density, enterprise-class archives with low power consumption and greatly extended disk life. The system is free from Migration and Compaction supporting mixed disk sizes from all leading vendors, avoiding vendor lock-in and media obsolescence. For more information visit: https://www.diskarchive.com/

Contact Information

Alyssa Pingul
XenData Marketing Specialist
+1 (925) 464-2618

Mark Andrews
Disk Archive Marketing and Sales
mark.andrews@diskarchive.com

.

SOURCE: XenData, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xendata-announces-support-for-alto-disk-based-archives-1066477

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
