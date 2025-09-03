Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG
Acquisition of Sobek group to accelerate growth in defence unit
DEZ acquired Sobek group, an established drive specialist with focus on high performance electric drive and hydraulic systems with current annual sales of EUR 25-30m, an EBITDA margin of >30% and a strong growth potential especially in the military industry with electrical drive components for UAV's (drones). Sobek supplies critical components for the drone production of leading European UAV producers. The acquisition fits into the DEZ strategy to strengthen the Defence unit by further external investments. While current (FY25e) DEZ sales in the defence unit account for only around 2% of group sales the acquisition will quickly ramp up to a significantly higher proportion in upcoming years. The increasing importance of the fast-growing defence unit at DEZ including a rising margin level might lead to a higher valuation of the stock. We confirm our Buy Rec and raise our TP supported by the updated DCF model to EUR 11.00 EUR (prev. EUR 9.00).
You can download the research here: DEUTZ_AG_20250903
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2192756 03.09.2025 CET/CEST
© 2025 EQS Group