Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



03.09.2025 / 17:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG Company Name: Deutz AG ISIN: DE0006305006 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 03.09.2025 Target price: 11.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Klaus Soer

Acquisition of Sobek group to accelerate growth in defence unit



DEZ acquired Sobek group, an established drive specialist with focus on high performance electric drive and hydraulic systems with current annual sales of EUR 25-30m, an EBITDA margin of >30% and a strong growth potential especially in the military industry with electrical drive components for UAV's (drones). Sobek supplies critical components for the drone production of leading European UAV producers. The acquisition fits into the DEZ strategy to strengthen the Defence unit by further external investments. While current (FY25e) DEZ sales in the defence unit account for only around 2% of group sales the acquisition will quickly ramp up to a significantly higher proportion in upcoming years. The increasing importance of the fast-growing defence unit at DEZ including a rising margin level might lead to a higher valuation of the stock. We confirm our Buy Rec and raise our TP supported by the updated DCF model to EUR 11.00 EUR (prev. EUR 9.00).





You can download the research here: DEUTZ_AG_20250903

For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

