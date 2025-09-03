MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai Joins Forces with Miracle University to Empower At-Risk Youth with AI-Powered Education

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to reshape educational equity in underserved communities, MindHYVE.ai has partnered with Miracle University, Sacramento's groundbreaking dropout prevention high school, to bring advanced AI-driven learning tools to students who need them most.

Through this partnership, MindHYVE.ai is providing its flagship ArthurAI platform to initially support 200 Miracle University students for an entire academic year. With plans to reach 5,000 high-risk students in Sacramento by 2027, Miracle University is becoming a model for how technology, mentorship, and government-backed innovation can work together to rebuild trust, opportunity, and hope for the next generation.

Founded by California Teacher of the Year Dr. Kadhir Rajagopal, Miracle University has earned widespread acclaim for its 100% graduation or on-track rate among students who were previously on the verge of leaving school. The school's model-rooted in mentorship, wellness, and rigor-has already impacted hundreds of lives and is scaling rapidly to meet rising demand.

"This isn't just about deploying AI in education. It's about human-centered design meeting urgent human needs," said Bill Faruki, CEO at MindHYVE.ai. "Miracle University is proof that a different outcome is possible for every student-especially when technology is used to uplift, not replace, people."

MindHYVE.ai's ArthurAI platform integrates seamlessly with this model, providing educators and mentors with real-time insights, personalized learning recommendations, and analytics that enable proactive support. The partnership reflects a shared belief that every student deserves a pathway to succeed-and the tools to get there.

"We've seen what happens when students are given the chance to rewrite their story," said Dr. Rajagopal, Founder of Miracle University. "With MindHYVE.ai on our side, we now have the technological lift to scale this miracle."

Strategic Collaboration, Statewide Vision

The partnership was made possible through the instrumental involvement of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who recognized the potential for aligning public service leadership with education innovation. As a long-time advocate for student equity and cross-sector collaboration, Treasurer Ma connected MindHYVE.ai with Miracle University to explore how private sector technology could accelerate student outcomes in public-interest settings.

Her facilitation exemplifies the kind of interinstitutional coordination needed to tackle California's most pressing educational challenges-particularly in communities where traditional systems have struggled to engage youth effectively.

About Miracle University

Miracle University is a nonprofit private high school based in Sacramento, California, serving students most at risk of dropping out. With a track record of transformational success, it provides mentorship, wellness-centered programming, and flexible academic pathways that enable students to graduate and thrive.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

