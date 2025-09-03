Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 17:42 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai Joins Forces with Miracle University to Empower At-Risk Youth with AI-Powered Education

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to reshape educational equity in underserved communities, MindHYVE.ai has partnered with Miracle University, Sacramento's groundbreaking dropout prevention high school, to bring advanced AI-driven learning tools to students who need them most.

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Through this partnership, MindHYVE.ai is providing its flagship ArthurAI platform to initially support 200 Miracle University students for an entire academic year. With plans to reach 5,000 high-risk students in Sacramento by 2027, Miracle University is becoming a model for how technology, mentorship, and government-backed innovation can work together to rebuild trust, opportunity, and hope for the next generation.

Founded by California Teacher of the Year Dr. Kadhir Rajagopal, Miracle University has earned widespread acclaim for its 100% graduation or on-track rate among students who were previously on the verge of leaving school. The school's model-rooted in mentorship, wellness, and rigor-has already impacted hundreds of lives and is scaling rapidly to meet rising demand.

"This isn't just about deploying AI in education. It's about human-centered design meeting urgent human needs," said Bill Faruki, CEO at MindHYVE.ai. "Miracle University is proof that a different outcome is possible for every student-especially when technology is used to uplift, not replace, people."

MindHYVE.ai's ArthurAI platform integrates seamlessly with this model, providing educators and mentors with real-time insights, personalized learning recommendations, and analytics that enable proactive support. The partnership reflects a shared belief that every student deserves a pathway to succeed-and the tools to get there.

"We've seen what happens when students are given the chance to rewrite their story," said Dr. Rajagopal, Founder of Miracle University. "With MindHYVE.ai on our side, we now have the technological lift to scale this miracle."

Strategic Collaboration, Statewide Vision

The partnership was made possible through the instrumental involvement of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who recognized the potential for aligning public service leadership with education innovation. As a long-time advocate for student equity and cross-sector collaboration, Treasurer Ma connected MindHYVE.ai with Miracle University to explore how private sector technology could accelerate student outcomes in public-interest settings.

Her facilitation exemplifies the kind of interinstitutional coordination needed to tackle California's most pressing educational challenges-particularly in communities where traditional systems have struggled to engage youth effectively.

About Miracle University

Miracle University is a nonprofit private high school based in Sacramento, California, serving students most at risk of dropping out. With a track record of transformational success, it provides mentorship, wellness-centered programming, and flexible academic pathways that enable students to graduate and thrive.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.io | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

MindHYVE.ai and Miracle University Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Education for At-Risk Youth Across California

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/5487748/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762863/MindHYVEai_and_Miracle_University_Partner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-joins-forces-with-miracle-university-to-empower-at-risk-youth-with-ai-powered-education-302545426.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.