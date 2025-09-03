Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - According to new insights from OysterLink, hospitality professionals see training and career development opportunities as essential for staying in their jobs long-term.

In a recent industry poll, more than half of respondents said they are more likely to stay with an employer who invests in their skills, whether through on-the-job training, mentorship programs, or pathways to management. By contrast, fewer than 20% felt that pay alone was enough to keep them engaged.

This growing emphasis on professional development reflects the reality of a competitive labor market, where restaurants and hotels must not only attract but also retain talent. For many workers, the chance to learn new skills, move into leadership positions, or even cross-train in different departments is as valuable as financial incentives.

"Hospitality workers aren't just looking for a paycheck; they're looking for a future," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Employers who provide structured growth opportunities will stand out in a crowded market and build stronger, more loyal teams."

The findings suggest that investment in staff training could become one of the industry's most effective retention strategies, especially as younger generations enter the workforce with clear expectations for career progression.

