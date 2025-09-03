Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
GameChange Solar Releases FlexRail to Enhance Module Flexibility for Single-Axis Trackers

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global provider of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking systems, announces the release of FlexRail, a mounting system specifically designed to enhance the flexibility of module selection. FlexRail addresses one of the industry's most pressing challenges: solar module supply volatility driven by tariffs, logistics delays, and global market fluctuations. Projects frequently face costly redesigns or field modifications when PV modules change after trackers have been manufactured or installed. GameChange Solar's FlexRail mounting system allows the same tracker design to accommodate multiple different modules with minimal disruption.

GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

"Module supply is one of the most dynamic variables in utility-scale solar today," said Nat Healy, Genius Tracker Product Director. "By supplying trackers designed to support a wide range of module types, we help our customers maintain project schedules and protect their financial models, even when the customer changes modules late in the design or installation process."

The advantages of FlexRail and the other facets of the Genius Tracker single-axis tracking system are described in GameChange's latest white paper, Module Flexibility for Single-Axis Trackers: A study on FlexRails and other tools for addressing module changes during project design. The paper examines key design features that enhance module flexibility, including clamp-based rail systems, flexible purlins, unpunched torque tubes, and low-profile bearings. These elements enable utility-scale solar projects to adapt to shifting PV module availability while maintaining cost efficiency and construction schedules.

The Module Flexibility white paper provides practical insights for developers, EPCs, engineers, and investors navigating today's volatile module supply chain.

Download the white paper.

The FlexRail datasheet highlights the functionality of these flexible purlins, with a real-world case study on how trackers for a project were designed to support any module from an extensive list without field remediation.

Download the FlexRail datasheet.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar - Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763728/GameChange_Solar_Tracker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-releases-flexrail-to-enhance-module-flexibility-for-single-axis-trackers-302545433.html

